Namit Das Extends Support In The Field Of Education For The Underprivileged

Namit has been practicing what he preaches. He has been sponsoring financial support to educate the children of his team. He makes sure that the kids of his driver and household help get a good education and he leaves no stones unturned for it.

The actor wants to be an inspiration to others and is always there to motivate anyone around him to provide whatever support they can to help underprivileged children. He believes that education of the youth is the key to a better future and encourages anyone who can afford it, to give similar aid to those who are in need of it.

Also known to be a talented music composer, Namit Das says, “Education should be the most important aspect in a child’s life. It is something that all children should be able to get access to but unfortunately, that is not the case in our country. 77 years of independence and we have still not been able to educate our population. I have always wanted to do my bit in this area and when I could, I put my best foot forward. The kids today, the youth of today is what is going to make our country better in the future and it is imperative that we find ways to help them in creating a good future for them. I want to urge people that if you have the means, you should at least fund education for one child. It will surely make a difference.”

On the work front, Namit Das will be seen in Mira Nair’s BBC show, A Suitable Boy. The actor plays a prominent role in the series.