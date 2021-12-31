Manan Joshi Credits Theatre Background To His Acting Skills

Television actor Manan Joshi, who will soon be seen as the lead in television show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' hails from a theatre background. He credits his experience as a theatre artist for bringing his A game to the television work that he does.

The actor was an engineer when he gave into his love for acting and took up the craft full time.

Talking about how having a strong theatrical base has helped him, Joshi tells us, "After engineering, I did a lot of theatre and that is how I learnt. I did a lot of workshops. I had the opportunity to work with the best directors and did back stage for them. I wrote dramas. I am from a musical background, so I wrote a couple of musicals as well."

Did anyone inspire him to become an actor?

"I had no inspiration (from a person) for acting. I just loved the craft and that is why I got into acting. I love performing, so that would the inspiration and not anyone specific," says the actor.

The actor says that he has a lot of high hopes from his lead role as 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'. While giving his full time to acting in television can get tedious, there is one thing that Joshi doesn't compromise on.

"I am heavily into fitness. I have been doing kick boxing and marshal arts for 15 years, I am a second degree black belt. I like to eat clean, exercise everyday. I hope to find time for it everyday and on days that is difficult, I make time for it," he says.