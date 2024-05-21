Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif To Welcome Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal In London? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Katrina Kaif is in London with Vicky Kaushal to welcome their first child. Here's what we know.

Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads when videos of them walking on the streets of London went viral earlier today. Eagle-eyed fans took to social media to share videos of the couple walking hand-in-hand in Baker Street, London. The video has sparked pregnancy rumours once again. However, a recent report reveals that the actor is specifically in London to welcome her first child.

As reported by Times Now, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in London to welcome their first child. The report mentioned that the couple has chosen to keep the pregnancy under wraps, unlike most Bollywood couples. Quoting a source, the report mentioned that the actor is pregnant, and she is set to deliver her child in London among her friends and family. The source said, “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai. (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her).”

This isn’t the first time rumours of Kaif being pregnant have floated on social media. The viral video also sparked pregnancy rumours. The video shows the couple decked in winter attire. Kaif was seen holding hands as Kaushal escorted her. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the way she was walking and speculated that she was pregnant. Shared by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), the video caption reads, “The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif - Instagram
Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As A New Video Of The Actress With Vicky Kaushal From London Goes Viral

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kaif and Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 at Rajasthan. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ where she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?
  2. Bengaluru Airport Retracts New Entry Fee Policy For Private, Commercial Vehicles
  3. Vice President Dhankhar Likely To Represent India At Raisi's Funeral: Sources
  4. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  5. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
Entertainment News
  1. Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character
  2. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  3. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  4. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler's Louisville Court Date Postponed Following Arrest During PGA Championship
  2. WBC India Cruiserweight Championship: Chandru G Defeats Jaskaran to Claim The Title
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  4. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Ocean Water Speeds Up Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting, Study Warns Of Rise In Sea Levels
  2. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  3. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  4. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  5. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I Will Visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal CM; EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata