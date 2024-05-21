As reported by Times Now, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in London to welcome their first child. The report mentioned that the couple has chosen to keep the pregnancy under wraps, unlike most Bollywood couples. Quoting a source, the report mentioned that the actor is pregnant, and she is set to deliver her child in London among her friends and family. The source said, “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai. (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her).”