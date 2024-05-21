Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads when videos of them walking on the streets of London went viral earlier today. Eagle-eyed fans took to social media to share videos of the couple walking hand-in-hand in Baker Street, London. The video has sparked pregnancy rumours once again. However, a recent report reveals that the actor is specifically in London to welcome her first child.
As reported by Times Now, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in London to welcome their first child. The report mentioned that the couple has chosen to keep the pregnancy under wraps, unlike most Bollywood couples. Quoting a source, the report mentioned that the actor is pregnant, and she is set to deliver her child in London among her friends and family. The source said, “Katrina bacha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai. (Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her).”
This isn’t the first time rumours of Kaif being pregnant have floated on social media. The viral video also sparked pregnancy rumours. The video shows the couple decked in winter attire. Kaif was seen holding hands as Kaushal escorted her. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the way she was walking and speculated that she was pregnant. Shared by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), the video caption reads, “The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday.”
Kaif and Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 at Rajasthan. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ where she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.