Delhi Govt Proposes To Bear Cost Of Treatment Of Accident, Acid Attack Victims At Private Hospitals

The Delhi government has proposed to bear the cost of treatment of victims of motor accidents, fire incidents and acid attacks that take place on the city's roads at private hospitals under a new scheme.

According to the government, there is no upper cap on the expenses to be borne by the city administration. The scheme was approved at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, today.

It will now be sent to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his approval.

At a press conference here, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that irrespective of domicile of the victims, free medical treatment will be provided to them in case of burns, motor accidents and acid attacks on Delhi's roads.

"The move is aimed at saving lives of such people during the golden hour after accidents on Delhi's roads, be it road accident, fire and acid attacks," Jain told reporters here.

Most people attempt to take road accident victims to a government hospital even if a private hospital in nearby, thereby denying treatment within the 'Golden Hour', he said.

After the approval of the scheme by the Cabinet, Kejriwal said, "Every life counts. Every life is important for us. If an accident victim receives best medical care immediately, many lives cud be saved (sic)."

Giving details about the scheme, Jain said the Cabinet has approved the scheme for victims of three types of accidents - motor accidents, acid attacks and fire incidents.

The health minister said that the Delhi government would bear the treatment cost of such people in both its own and private hospitals.

Jain claimed that 8,000 accidents occur on Delhi roads every year, affecting 15,000-20,000 people, and about 1,600 people die every year due to road accidents.

In January this year, the AAP government approved another 'Good Samaritan Policy' under which monetary incentive of Rs 2,000 and appreciation certificate would be given to people who help road accident victims in the national capital.

Talking about the scheme, Jain said that this scheme and newly-approved road accident scheme would be launched together soon after the the Lt Governor gives his nod for the latter.

