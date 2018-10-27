Criminal Prosecution Against Non-Compliance Of Anti-Pollution Directives: Harsh Vardhan

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said nthat the government would soon release guidelines to prosecute agencies who do not comply with the directives to check air pollution.

Vardhan expressed concerns about the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

"It is disheartening to know that the agencies are not following up on the complaints received on air pollution and the feedback that we have received from the teams is that the compliance rate is very poor. So we have decided to initiate criminal prosecution against such agencies or polluters. The modalities of the entire procedure will be worked out by the CPCB in the next couple of days," Harsh Vardhan said.

The decision of the ministry was followed after a review meeting with 41 teams of the Central Pollution Control Board which reported that Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "very poor" category with several areas in the national capital nearing towards severe levels of pollution.

"It doesn't matter how big an agency or how influential its official is, the CPCB will not be hesitant to initiate criminal prosecution against them. No laxity will be tolerated and we will not allow anyone to play with the health of people," he said.

Under the Environment Protection Act, there is a provision enabling regulatory agencies such as CPCB, state pollution boards to proceed with criminal prosecution in such matters. The provision includes fine, imprisonment or both.

Harsh Vardhan said a warning will be issued to the agency or the polluter concerned within 48 hours of a complaint being posted on the ministry's Sameer app by CPCB teams. If the polluter or the agency fails to take corrective measures within the next 48 hours, the CPCB will initiate criminal prosecution, he added.

He said the number of CPCB teams has been increased from 41 to 50 and instead of two days, they will go on field inspections five days a week.

He said the Centre, in collaboration with the Delhi government, will soon launch a week-long campaign to combat air pollution in the capital. In February, a similar 15-day "Clean Air for Delhi" campaign was organised.

Harsh Vardhan said his ministry has called a meeting of all concerned agencies of Delhi and neighbouring cities on Monday to sensitise them about the issue and officially inform them about the decisions taken at Saturday's meeting.

Also, a meeting with environment ministers and officials of neighbouring states will be held on Thursday.

Union Environment Secretary C K Mishra said the PM10 average in September 2017 was 215 which reduced to 116 in September 2018.

The PM10 average until October 25 last year was 349 which reduced to 274 by the same time this year.

Over the years, India has attracted much attention to its alarming air pollution levels. In 2015, the country surpassed its economic rival and neighbour, China, to shoulder the highest burden of global premature deaths attributable to air pollution—1.8 million deaths of the total 6.5 million.

