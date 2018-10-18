Complaint Registered Against Mark Zuckerberg In UP Court

﻿
A court in Uttar Pradesh has received complaints against Mark Zuckerberg for using National symbols and letterheads without due permission.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
File Photo
2018-10-18T12:29:29+0530

An Uttar Pradesh court received complaints against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and three others for using national symbols and letter heads of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its site without due permission.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh on Wednesday has set November 12 as the next date of hearing when the petitioner lawyer Omkar's statement would be recorded.

Others named in the complaint are Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan.

The petitioner has further alleged that the social media giant runs an application which allows certain National symbols to be used without permission and has submitted screen shots as evidence.

The petitioner has demanded that the named persons be punished for this offence as they were not only getting cheap popularity with the use of such symbols but were also earning a lot of money.

"This has hurt my sentiments and has hurt national pride," the petitioner has said.

IANS  

