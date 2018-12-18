Top 5 Fuel Efficient Two-Wheelers Tested In 2018

As much as we like to focus on the design and performance of two-wheelers, one major aspect we cannot ignore while making the final decision is fuel efficiency. So, if you’re looking for a new motorcycle, here’s a list of the top 5 most fuel efficient bikes we’ve tested this year to help you make the final decision.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is one of the best motorcycles to come out of this year. Not only does it offer segment-leading performance, it does so without compromising on day-to-day practicality. Hence, it’s not surprising that it has become one of our favourite motorcycles of the year. Now, coming to the numbers bit, the Apache RTR 160 4V returned a healthy figure of 50.94kmpl in the city and 56.1kmpl on the highway.

Suzuki Gixxer SF-Fi ABS and Suzuki Intruder Fi

Last year, Suzuki updated the Gixxer SF and the Intruder 150 with a fuel-injected system. While we didn’t get to lay our hands on the Gixxer SF-Fi last year, we did manage to put it through its paces earlier this year.

Both, the Gixxer SF-Fi and the Intruder Fi come packed with the a 155cc air-cooled engine, which is also offered in the Carb variant. When compared to the carb-equipped bike, the fuel injected version feels more responsive in the low to mid-range but misses out on the top-end pull.

However, the Fi variants are noticeably more efficient than their carb-equipped counterparts. The Intruder Gixxer SF Fi managed a fuel efficiency figure of 51kmpl in the city compared to 48.54kmpl offered by the Carb variant. Highway figures followed a similar theme, with the Fi variant putting out a healthy mileage of 62.47kmpl on the highway compared to the carb’s 55kmpl.

The Intruder Fi, on the other hand, returned 50kmpl in the city, which is 2.4kmpl better than its carb variant. On the highway, the figure went up to 57.8kmpl for the fuel-injected cruiser while the standard variant returned 54kmpl.

Suzuki Burgman Street

You weren't expecting to see this in the list, were you? With its bulky design, peppy engine and feature-rich package, one would expect the Burgman Street to be a guzzler. Fortunately, that's not the case. In our tests, the Suzuki Burgman Street returned an impressive fuel efficiency of 54.9kmpl in the city and 54.7kmpl on the highway. In fact, it is as frugal on the highway as the Honda Activa 5G, while packing a bigger engine. In comparison, its rival, the TVS NTorq, managed to put out 47kmpl in the city and 53.4kmpl on the highway.

TVS Jupiter Classic

As fuel prices shot through the roof the past year, it was quite surprising that only a few new commuter motorcycles were launched in the country. That’s because they’ve been losing their spot to 110cc scooters that promise to offer more convenience and practicality.

The TVS Jupiter is a prime example of such scooters. In our test, the Jupiter Classic edition returned an impressive mileage of 60.44kmpl in the city and 66.7kmpl on the highway. In comparison, the Honda Activa 5G managed to return a respectable 58.1kmpl in the city and 55kmpl on the highway. Isn’t that as a good a reason to consider them over your conventional motorcycles? We certainly think so.

TVS Radeon



The definition of entry-level commuter bikes seems to be changing slowly. While fuel efficiency is still the main concern, consumers don't want to settle for subpar performance or a boring design. Now, by no means is the TVS Radeon a performance-centric bike, or even a looker for that matter. Targeted at buyers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it is as utilitarian as commuter bikes come.



However, there are small things which help it stand out from its peers. Be it the throaty exhaust note, attractive paint scheme, alloy wheels and copious amounts of chrome sprinkled throughout the bike. Pair this with a frugal efficiency of 66.29kmpl (city) and 63.97 (highway), it no wonder that the Radeon managed to impress us.



Source: zigwheels.com