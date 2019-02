Light A Candle, Pay Tribute To CRPF Bravehearts

India has reacted with shock and horror to the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Most of the killed Central Reserve Police Force jawans had returned from leave to rejoin duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Their death was horrific, with most of their bodies blown apart due to the powerful IED blast. We at Outlook join the country in paying tribute to the slain jawans. We invite you to pay your tribute here.