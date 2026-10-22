Asian Para Games 2026, October 23 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 8 - Full Fixtures And Timings

China stands in the way of two Indian gold-medal matches in the recurve doubles. Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary face Wang Xueqian and Gao Zihan in the women’s event, and Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi take on Zhao Lixue and Yun Duo in the men’s. Harvinder and Bhawna then enter the recurve mixed team semifinal against Zhao Lixue and Wang Xueqian, with a bronze or gold match to follow.