Asian Para Games 2026, October 23 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 8 - Full Fixtures And Timings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Asian Para Games 2026 Day 8 schedule features Indian athletes in action on October 23, with medal events in athletics, archery, swimming, powerlifting, shooting, boccia and badminton

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Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 19), Day 4:
Avani Lekhara in action during the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final in Nagoya at the Asian Para Games on October 19. | Photo: SAI Media
Summary of this article

  • India enter Friday with 88 medals, aiming to bridge the 21-medal gap to their best Asian Para Games tally

  • Sumit Antil and Pramod Bhagat anchor a big day featuring an all-Indian badminton final and a packed athletics schedule

  • Contingents across shooting, archery, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, and cycling remain in medal contention

India wake up on Friday with 88 medals already in the bag, just 21 short of their best-ever haul at the Asian Para Games. A schedule this packed, with finals in badminton, archery, athletics, powerlifting and swimming and a string of shooting events, gives the contingent a real chance to close most of that gap in a single day.

Reigning Paralympic, World and Asian champion Sumit Antil headlines the athletics, Paralympic gold medallists Navdeep Singh and Dharambir Nain are in action, and an all-Indian badminton final guarantees at least one more medal before breakfast.

Badminton

The headline is the men’s singles SL3 final, where Pramod Bhagat faces compatriot Nitesh Kumar, which means India win gold and silver whatever the result. Thulasimathi Murugesan plays China’s Yang Quixia in the women’s singles SU5 final, and Naveen Sivakumar meets Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the men’s SL4 final.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan takes on China’s Li Fengmei in the women’s SH6 final. In the doubles, Murugesan and Nitesh face Indonesia’s Leani Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the SL3-SU5 mixed final, while Murugesan and Manasi Joshi meet Yang Quixia and Xiao Zuxian in the women’s doubles final.

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Athletics

The track and field programme is the biggest of the day. Sumit Antil, Sandip Sargar and Mahendra Gurjar contest the men’s javelin F42-F44/F61-F64 final, and Navdeep Singh and Ravi Rongali throw in the F40/41 javelin. Paralympic gold medallist Dharambir Nain joins Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar Saroha in the F51 club throw. Parmod Bijarnia runs the 1500m T46 final, Nimisha Suresh jumps in the women’s T47 long jump, and Praveen Sharma throws in the F11 discus.

Amisha Rawat competes in the women’s F46 shot put, Haney in the F37/38 javelin, and Ajay Kumar and Sandeep in the T64 400m. Sharath Makanahalli runs the 5000m T12/T13, Anubhav Choudhary the 200m T35 and Rakeshbhai Bhatt the 200m T37. Sandeep also has the 100m T44, with a final if he qualifies.

Archery

China stands in the way of two Indian gold-medal matches in the recurve doubles. Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary face Wang Xueqian and Gao Zihan in the women’s event, and Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi take on Zhao Lixue and Yun Duo in the men’s. Harvinder and Bhawna then enter the recurve mixed team semifinal against Zhao Lixue and Wang Xueqian, with a bronze or gold match to follow.

Shooting

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal compete in the R8 women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 event, with the final later in the morning if they qualify. Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat shoot the P3 open 25m pistol SH1 qualification, precision first and then rapid, with the final in the afternoon if they make it.

Powerlifting

Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur contest the women’s team event. They begin with heats and head-to-head matches, with bronze and gold medal matches if they progress.

Asian Para Games 2026: India Schedule Day 8

Time (IST)Sport / DisciplineAthlete(s) / TeamEvent & Stage
05:30Para BadmintonThulasimathi MurugesanWomen's Singles SU5 — Gold Medal Match (vs Yang Quixia, CHN)
05:55Para ArcheryPooja Jatyan & Bhawna ChoudharyRecurve Women's Doubles — Gold Medal Match (vs CHN)
06:15Shooting Para SportNihal Singh, Amir Ahmad BhatP3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 — Qualification (Precision)
06:17Para AthleticsParmod BijarniaMen's 1500m T46 — Final
06:20Para BadmintonPramod Bhagat vs Nitesh KumarMen's Singles SL3 — Gold Medal Match (All-India Final)
06:30Shooting Para SportAvani Lekhara, Mona AgarwalR8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 — Qualification
06:30Para AthleticsNimisha SureshWomen's Long Jump T47 — Final
06:35Para AthleticsPraveen SharmaMen's Discus Throw F11 — Final
06:44Para SwimmingChaitanya KulkarniMen's 400m Freestyle S6 — Heat 1
06:45Para ArcheryHarvinder Singh & Vijay SundiRecurve Men's Doubles — Gold Medal Match (vs CHN)
06:45Para Table TennisJehan Madan & Shubham WadhwaMen's Doubles Class MD4 — Group A (vs KOR)
07:00Para BadmintonNaveen SivakumarMen's Singles SL4 — Gold Medal Match (vs Fredy Setiawan, INA)
07:05Para BadmintonNithya Sre Sumathy SivanWomen's Singles SH6 — Gold Medal Match (vs Li Fengmei, CHN)
07:05Para SwimmingAbdul Quadir IndoriMen's 50m Backstroke S5 — Heat 2
07:25Para AthleticsAmisha RawatWomen's Shot Put F46 — Final
07:35Para SwimmingChaitanya KulkarniMen's 50m Freestyle S6 — Heat 2
07:40BocciaAnjali Devi & Sachin ChamariaMixed Pairs BC3 — Pool A (vs TPE)
08:00Para AthleticsHaneyMen's Javelin Throw F37/38 — Final
08:05Para AthleticsAjay Kumar, SandeepMen's 400m T64 — Final
08:30Para CyclingArshad ShaikhMen's C1-3 Road Race — Final
09:15Shooting Para SportAvani Lekhara, Mona AgarwalR8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 — Final (If qualified)
09:20Para ArcheryHarvinder Singh & Bhawna ChoudharyRecurve Mixed Team — Semifinal (vs CHN)
10:10Para ArcheryHarvinder Singh & Bhawna ChoudharyRecurve Mixed Team — Bronze Medal Match (If qualified)
10:35Para ArcheryHarvinder Singh & Bhawna ChoudharyRecurve Mixed Team — Gold Medal Match (If qualified)
11:00Para PowerliftingKasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet KaurWomen's Team Event — Heats
11:50Para PowerliftingKasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet KaurWomen's Team Event — Head-to-Head Match
12:35Para PowerliftingKasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet KaurWomen's Team Event — Bronze Medal Match (If qualified)
12:50Para PowerliftingKasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet KaurWomen's Team Event — Gold Medal Match (If qualified)
13:00Shooting Para SportNihal Singh, Amir Ahmad BhatP3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 — Qualification (Rapid)
13:49Para SwimmingChaitanya KulkarniMen's 400m Freestyle S6 — Final (If qualified)
14:02Para SwimmingAbdul Quadir IndoriMen's 50m Backstroke S5 — Final (If qualified)
14:12Para SwimmingRavi Karthik BudiginaMen's 200m Individual Medley SM13 — Final
14:21Para AthleticsSandeepMen's 100m T44 — Round 1 Heat 2
14:30Shooting Para SportNihal Singh, Amir Ahmad BhatP3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 — Final (If qualified)
14:30Para AthleticsSharath MakanahalliMen's 5000m T12/T13 — Final
14:50Para SwimmingHimanshu NandalMen's 100m Freestyle S11 — Final
15:00Para BadmintonThulasimathi Murugesan & Nitesh KumarMixed Doubles SL3-SU5 — Gold Medal Match (vs INA)

Other Events

In the pool, Chaitanya Kulkarni swims the 400m and 50m freestyle S6 and Abdul Quadir Indori the 50m backstroke S5. Ravi Karthik Budigina competes in the 200m individual medley SM13, Himanshu Nandal in the 100m freestyle S11, and Tejas Nandakumar and Suyash Jadhav in the 50m freestyle S7.

Jahangir Molla swims the 100m butterfly S12. In table tennis, Jehan Madan and Shubham Wadhwa play the MD4 men’s doubles group, where the top four of five earn medals. Arshad Shaikh rides the C1-3 road race final in para cycling. Anjali Devi and Sachin Chamaria play the BC3 mixed pairs in boccia, though they are already out of semifinal contention.

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