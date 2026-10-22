Asian Para Games 2026, October 23 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 8 - Full Fixtures And Timings

India enter Friday with 88 medals, aiming to bridge the 21-medal gap to their best Asian Para Games tally
Sumit Antil and Pramod Bhagat anchor a big day featuring an all-Indian badminton final and a packed athletics schedule
Contingents across shooting, archery, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, and cycling remain in medal contention
India wake up on Friday with 88 medals already in the bag, just 21 short of their best-ever haul at the Asian Para Games. A schedule this packed, with finals in badminton, archery, athletics, powerlifting and swimming and a string of shooting events, gives the contingent a real chance to close most of that gap in a single day.
Reigning Paralympic, World and Asian champion Sumit Antil headlines the athletics, Paralympic gold medallists Navdeep Singh and Dharambir Nain are in action, and an all-Indian badminton final guarantees at least one more medal before breakfast.
Badminton
The headline is the men’s singles SL3 final, where Pramod Bhagat faces compatriot Nitesh Kumar, which means India win gold and silver whatever the result. Thulasimathi Murugesan plays China’s Yang Quixia in the women’s singles SU5 final, and Naveen Sivakumar meets Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the men’s SL4 final.
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan takes on China’s Li Fengmei in the women’s SH6 final. In the doubles, Murugesan and Nitesh face Indonesia’s Leani Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the SL3-SU5 mixed final, while Murugesan and Manasi Joshi meet Yang Quixia and Xiao Zuxian in the women’s doubles final.
Athletics
The track and field programme is the biggest of the day. Sumit Antil, Sandip Sargar and Mahendra Gurjar contest the men’s javelin F42-F44/F61-F64 final, and Navdeep Singh and Ravi Rongali throw in the F40/41 javelin. Paralympic gold medallist Dharambir Nain joins Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar Saroha in the F51 club throw. Parmod Bijarnia runs the 1500m T46 final, Nimisha Suresh jumps in the women’s T47 long jump, and Praveen Sharma throws in the F11 discus.
Amisha Rawat competes in the women’s F46 shot put, Haney in the F37/38 javelin, and Ajay Kumar and Sandeep in the T64 400m. Sharath Makanahalli runs the 5000m T12/T13, Anubhav Choudhary the 200m T35 and Rakeshbhai Bhatt the 200m T37. Sandeep also has the 100m T44, with a final if he qualifies.
Archery
China stands in the way of two Indian gold-medal matches in the recurve doubles. Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary face Wang Xueqian and Gao Zihan in the women’s event, and Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi take on Zhao Lixue and Yun Duo in the men’s. Harvinder and Bhawna then enter the recurve mixed team semifinal against Zhao Lixue and Wang Xueqian, with a bronze or gold match to follow.
Shooting
Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal compete in the R8 women’s 50m rifle 3P SH1 event, with the final later in the morning if they qualify. Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat shoot the P3 open 25m pistol SH1 qualification, precision first and then rapid, with the final in the afternoon if they make it.
Powerlifting
Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur contest the women’s team event. They begin with heats and head-to-head matches, with bronze and gold medal matches if they progress.
Asian Para Games 2026: India Schedule Day 8
|Time (IST)
|Sport / Discipline
|Athlete(s) / Team
|Event & Stage
|05:30
|Para Badminton
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Women's Singles SU5 — Gold Medal Match (vs Yang Quixia, CHN)
|05:55
|Para Archery
|Pooja Jatyan & Bhawna Choudhary
|Recurve Women's Doubles — Gold Medal Match (vs CHN)
|06:15
|Shooting Para Sport
|Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat
|P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 — Qualification (Precision)
|06:17
|Para Athletics
|Parmod Bijarnia
|Men's 1500m T46 — Final
|06:20
|Para Badminton
|Pramod Bhagat vs Nitesh Kumar
|Men's Singles SL3 — Gold Medal Match (All-India Final)
|06:30
|Shooting Para Sport
|Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
|R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 — Qualification
|06:30
|Para Athletics
|Nimisha Suresh
|Women's Long Jump T47 — Final
|06:35
|Para Athletics
|Praveen Sharma
|Men's Discus Throw F11 — Final
|06:44
|Para Swimming
|Chaitanya Kulkarni
|Men's 400m Freestyle S6 — Heat 1
|06:45
|Para Archery
|Harvinder Singh & Vijay Sundi
|Recurve Men's Doubles — Gold Medal Match (vs CHN)
|06:45
|Para Table Tennis
|Jehan Madan & Shubham Wadhwa
|Men's Doubles Class MD4 — Group A (vs KOR)
|07:00
|Para Badminton
|Naveen Sivakumar
|Men's Singles SL4 — Gold Medal Match (vs Fredy Setiawan, INA)
|07:05
|Para Badminton
|Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
|Women's Singles SH6 — Gold Medal Match (vs Li Fengmei, CHN)
|07:05
|Para Swimming
|Abdul Quadir Indori
|Men's 50m Backstroke S5 — Heat 2
|07:25
|Para Athletics
|Amisha Rawat
|Women's Shot Put F46 — Final
|07:35
|Para Swimming
|Chaitanya Kulkarni
|Men's 50m Freestyle S6 — Heat 2
|07:40
|Boccia
|Anjali Devi & Sachin Chamaria
|Mixed Pairs BC3 — Pool A (vs TPE)
|08:00
|Para Athletics
|Haney
|Men's Javelin Throw F37/38 — Final
|08:05
|Para Athletics
|Ajay Kumar, Sandeep
|Men's 400m T64 — Final
|08:30
|Para Cycling
|Arshad Shaikh
|Men's C1-3 Road Race — Final
|09:15
|Shooting Para Sport
|Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal
|R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 — Final (If qualified)
|09:20
|Para Archery
|Harvinder Singh & Bhawna Choudhary
|Recurve Mixed Team — Semifinal (vs CHN)
|10:10
|Para Archery
|Harvinder Singh & Bhawna Choudhary
|Recurve Mixed Team — Bronze Medal Match (If qualified)
|10:35
|Para Archery
|Harvinder Singh & Bhawna Choudhary
|Recurve Mixed Team — Gold Medal Match (If qualified)
|11:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet Kaur
|Women's Team Event — Heats
|11:50
|Para Powerlifting
|Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet Kaur
|Women's Team Event — Head-to-Head Match
|12:35
|Para Powerlifting
|Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet Kaur
|Women's Team Event — Bronze Medal Match (If qualified)
|12:50
|Para Powerlifting
|Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi, Jaspreet Kaur
|Women's Team Event — Gold Medal Match (If qualified)
|13:00
|Shooting Para Sport
|Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat
|P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 — Qualification (Rapid)
|13:49
|Para Swimming
|Chaitanya Kulkarni
|Men's 400m Freestyle S6 — Final (If qualified)
|14:02
|Para Swimming
|Abdul Quadir Indori
|Men's 50m Backstroke S5 — Final (If qualified)
|14:12
|Para Swimming
|Ravi Karthik Budigina
|Men's 200m Individual Medley SM13 — Final
|14:21
|Para Athletics
|Sandeep
|Men's 100m T44 — Round 1 Heat 2
|14:30
|Shooting Para Sport
|Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat
|P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 — Final (If qualified)
|14:30
|Para Athletics
|Sharath Makanahalli
|Men's 5000m T12/T13 — Final
|14:50
|Para Swimming
|Himanshu Nandal
|Men's 100m Freestyle S11 — Final
|15:00
|Para Badminton
|Thulasimathi Murugesan & Nitesh Kumar
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 — Gold Medal Match (vs INA)
Other Events
In the pool, Chaitanya Kulkarni swims the 400m and 50m freestyle S6 and Abdul Quadir Indori the 50m backstroke S5. Ravi Karthik Budigina competes in the 200m individual medley SM13, Himanshu Nandal in the 100m freestyle S11, and Tejas Nandakumar and Suyash Jadhav in the 50m freestyle S7.
Jahangir Molla swims the 100m butterfly S12. In table tennis, Jehan Madan and Shubham Wadhwa play the MD4 men’s doubles group, where the top four of five earn medals. Arshad Shaikh rides the C1-3 road race final in para cycling. Anjali Devi and Sachin Chamaria play the BC3 mixed pairs in boccia, though they are already out of semifinal contention.