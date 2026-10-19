Asian Para Games 2026, October 20 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 5 - Full Fixtures And Timings

Indian athletes compete across para athletics, archery, badminton, shooting and swimming on October 20
Several medal events feature Indian athletes, including athletics, para swimming, powerlifting and table tennis
Simran Sharma, Sheetal Devi, Nishad Kumar and Manish Narwal are among the Indians in action
India will continue its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 on Tuesday, October 20, with athletes competing across multiple disciplines in Japan. After a promising start to the competition, the Indian contingent will look to build momentum as more qualification rounds and medal events take place.
Sprinter Simran Sharma and shooter Manish Narwal are among the Indian athletes to watch, while para athletics, badminton, archery, swimming and other sports will feature throughout the day. Here is the schedule, key events and timings for Indian athletes in action on October 20.
Asian Para Games 2026: October 20 Schedule, Events and Timings
The programme on Tuesday includes para athletics, para archery, para badminton, boccia, blind football, goalball, para judo, para powerlifting, para swimming, para table tennis, shooting para sport and wheelchair sports. The schedule also features para cycling, para taekwondo and sitting volleyball.
All timings below are in Indian Standard Time (IST). Japan is three hours and 30 minutes ahead of India, so competition sessions begin early for Indian viewers. The listed timings are sport-session start times; individual athlete appearances may vary depending on event order and qualification progress.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event / Indian Athletes in Action
|04:45
|Para Archery
|Recurve Men R16: Harvinder Singh vs Bing-yu Li; Vijay Sundi vs Lung-hui Tsang
|04:45
|Para Archery
|Recurve Women R16: Pooja vs Chi Hui Loh; Bhawna vs Marzhan Sabit
|04:45
|Para Archery
|Compound Men R16: Toman Kumar vs Arif Firmansyah; Shyam Sunder Swami vs Yuya Oe
|04:45
|Para Archery
|Compound Women R16: Sheetal Devi vs Yuen Wah Chen; Payal Nag vs I-fen Chang
|05:30
|Para Archery
|W1 Men's Quarter-final: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari vs Tianxin Zhang
|05:30
|Para Archery
|Recurve and Compound Individual Quarter-finals, subject to qualification
|05:30
|Para Badminton
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 QF: Manisha Ramadass and Pramod Bhagat vs Thailand
|05:40
|Para Athletics
|Men's Javelin F53/F54 Final: Ayush Verma, Pradeep Kumar
|05:45
|Para Athletics
|Men's Long Jump T37/T38 Final: Rakesh Bhai Bhatt
|06:00
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 4-5 SF: Bhavinaben Patel vs Bian Zhang
|06:10
|Para Badminton
|Mixed Doubles SH6: Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Chinese Taipei
|06:10
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles WH2 R16: Haris Mythili Srikumar vs Jianpeng Mai
|06:15
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T11 Final: Ravanni Valasanaini
|06:15
|Para Archery
|Individual semi-finals, subject to qualification; Swati Chaudhary in W1 Women's SF
|06:20
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles WH1: Pallavi K.M. vs Guang-Chiou Hu
|06:30
|Para Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal
|06:30
|Para Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Srishti Arora, Sumedha Pathak
|06:30
|Para Judo
|Women's J1 -70kg QF: Renuka Narayan Salve vs Atsumi Nishimura
|06:30
|Para Judo
|Repechage and semi-final rounds, subject to qualification
|06:30
|Para Athletics
|Men's Shot Put F11 Final: Praveen Sharma
|06:35
|Para Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw F57 Final: Parveen Kumar
|06:45
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 3 SF: Sonalben Patel vs Jiyu Yoon
|06:53
|Para Athletics
|Women's 400m T20 Final: Deepthi Jeevanji
|07:05
|Para Swimming
|Men's 50m Butterfly S5 Heat: Abdul Quadir Indori
|07:09
|Para Swimming
|Men's 100m Breaststroke SB13 Heats: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina
|07:30
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3 QF: Umesh Vikram Kumar vs Nitesh Kumar
|07:30
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 6 SF: Prachi Pandey vs Najlah Al-Dayyeni
|07:30
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 9 SF: Baby Sahana Ravi vs Jingdian Mao
|07:38
|Para Swimming
|Men's 100m Freestyle S6 Heat: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni
|08:10
|Boccia
|Women's Individual BC3 Pool A: Anjali Devi vs Mohammad Nurulasyiqah
|08:10
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T12 Heats: Simran, Tejalben Amraji Damor
|08:10
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3 QF: Pramod Bhagat vs Daisuke Fujihara
|08:10
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4 R16: Abhijeet Sakhuja vs Pengfei Chen
|08:15
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 1: Ekta Bhyan vs Lin Mao
|08:15
|Para Table Tennis
|Men's Singles Class 1: Sandeep Dangi vs Ardak Nurmagambetov
|08:30
|Para Cycling
|Men's 1000m Time Trial Qualifying: Arshad Shaikh
|08:30
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Up to 65kg Final: Ashok
|08:40
|Para Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final, subject to qualification
|08:45
|Para Archery
|Compound Mixed Team QF: Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar
|08:45
|Para Archery
|Recurve Mixed Team QF: Harvinder Singh, Bhawna vs Thailand
|09:30
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4 R16: Suhas Yathiraj vs Siripong Teamarrom
|10:10
|Para Badminton
|Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2 QF: Alphia James and Prem Kumar Ale vs China
|10:30
|Para Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final, subject to qualification
|10:50
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SU5 R16: Hardik Makkar vs Suryo Nugroho
|11:15
|Para Archery
|W1 Men's Doubles QF: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Vinayak Amol Breed
|11:15
|Para Archery
|Recurve Men's Doubles QF: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi
|11:15
|Para Archery
|Compound Men's Doubles QF: Shyam Sunder Swami, Toman Kumar
|11:20
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles WH2: Alphia James vs I-Chen Yang
|11:30
|Blind Football
|Men's Preliminary Round: India vs Iran
|11:30
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SL3 QF: Sanjana Kumari vs Yuemei Liu
|11:30
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 3 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
|11:30
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 4-5 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
|11:30
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 6 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
|11:30
|Para Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Class 9 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
|11:45
|Para Archery
|Compound Women's Doubles SF: Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag
|11:45
|Para Archery
|Recurve Men's Doubles SF, subject to qualification
|11:45
|Para Archery
|Recurve Women's Doubles SF: Bhawna, Pooja
|11:45
|Para Archery
|Compound Men's Doubles SF, subject to qualification
|12:10
|Para Badminton
|Women's Singles SL4: Kanak Singh Jadaun vs Suzu Nakamura
|12:26
|Para Cycling
|Men's 1000m Time Trial Final, subject to qualification: Arshad Shaikh
|12:30
|Para Archery
|W1 Mixed Team QF: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Swati Chaudhary
|12:30
|Para Judo
|Women's J1 -70kg Medal Matches, subject to qualification
|12:50
|Para Badminton
|Men's Doubles WH1-WH2 QF: Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida vs Malaysia
|13:00
|Para Powerlifting
|Men's Up to 72kg Final: Jhandu Kumar
|13:30
|Para Badminton
|Women's Doubles WH1-WH2: Pallavi KM and Alphia James vs China
|13:30
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6 QF: Krishna Nagar vs Natthapong Meechai
|13:30
|Para Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6 QF: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Qingtao Zeng
|13:30
|Para Swimming
|Men's 400m Freestyle S13 Final: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina
|13:35
|Para Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw F55/F56 Final: Suchitra Parida
|13:39
|Para Swimming
|Men's 400m Freestyle S11 Final: Himanshu Nandal
|13:40
|Para Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw F51/F52/F53 Final: Pranav Soorma, Ram Ratan Singh
|14:15
|Boccia
|Women's Individual BC3 Pool A: Anjali Devi vs Beibei Yang
|14:24
|Para Athletics
|Men's 100m T13 Final: Sujith Mandalamkunnath
|14:30
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Up to 61kg Final: Suman Devi, Seema Rani
|14:38
|Para Athletics
|Men's 100m T45/T46/T47 Round 1: Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath
|15:15
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T12 Final, subject to qualification: Simran, Tejalben Amraji Damor
|15:23
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T35 Final: Preeti Pal
|15:32
|Para Swimming
|Men's 200m Individual Medley SM7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
|15:35
|Para Athletics
|Men's Shot Put F56/F57 Final: Hokato Sema Hokato, Soman Rana
|16:05
|Para Athletics
|Men's High Jump T45/T46/T47 Final: Nishad Kumar
|16:06
|Para Swimming
|Women's 100m Backstroke S10 Final: Devanshi Satija
|16:17
|Para Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw F43/F44/F62/F64 Final: Devender Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh
|16:37
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T45/T46/T47 Final: Anjanaben Rohit Bumbadiya, Jayanti Behera
Asian Para Games 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast In India
Where can you watch the Asian Para Games 2026 live?
The Asian Para Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on the Waves OTT app and the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. Television coverage in India will be available on DD Sports.
Viewers can tune in to these platforms to follow the Indian contingent’s performances across the various disciplines on October 20.