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Asian Para Games 2026, October 20 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 5 - Full Fixtures And Timings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Asian Para Games 2026 schedule for October 20 features Indian athletes in action across multiple sports, including para athletics, archery, badminton, shooting, swimming, powerlifting and table tennis

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Asian Para Games 2026, October 20 Schedule
Asian Para Games 2026, October 20 Schedule: Indian Athletes In Action On Day 5 - Full Fixtures And Timings Photo: X/Media_SAI
Summary of this article

  • Indian athletes compete across para athletics, archery, badminton, shooting and swimming on October 20

  • Several medal events feature Indian athletes, including athletics, para swimming, powerlifting and table tennis

  • Simran Sharma, Sheetal Devi, Nishad Kumar and Manish Narwal are among the Indians in action

India will continue its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 on Tuesday, October 20, with athletes competing across multiple disciplines in Japan. After a promising start to the competition, the Indian contingent will look to build momentum as more qualification rounds and medal events take place.

Sprinter Simran Sharma and shooter Manish Narwal are among the Indian athletes to watch, while para athletics, badminton, archery, swimming and other sports will feature throughout the day. Here is the schedule, key events and timings for Indian athletes in action on October 20.

Asian Para Games 2026: October 20 Schedule, Events and Timings

The programme on Tuesday includes para athletics, para archery, para badminton, boccia, blind football, goalball, para judo, para powerlifting, para swimming, para table tennis, shooting para sport and wheelchair sports. The schedule also features para cycling, para taekwondo and sitting volleyball.

All timings below are in Indian Standard Time (IST). Japan is three hours and 30 minutes ahead of India, so competition sessions begin early for Indian viewers. The listed timings are sport-session start times; individual athlete appearances may vary depending on event order and qualification progress.

Time (IST)SportEvent / Indian Athletes in Action
04:45Para ArcheryRecurve Men R16: Harvinder Singh vs Bing-yu Li; Vijay Sundi vs Lung-hui Tsang
04:45Para ArcheryRecurve Women R16: Pooja vs Chi Hui Loh; Bhawna vs Marzhan Sabit
04:45Para ArcheryCompound Men R16: Toman Kumar vs Arif Firmansyah; Shyam Sunder Swami vs Yuya Oe
04:45Para ArcheryCompound Women R16: Sheetal Devi vs Yuen Wah Chen; Payal Nag vs I-fen Chang
05:30Para ArcheryW1 Men's Quarter-final: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari vs Tianxin Zhang
05:30Para ArcheryRecurve and Compound Individual Quarter-finals, subject to qualification
05:30Para BadmintonMixed Doubles SL3-SU5 QF: Manisha Ramadass and Pramod Bhagat vs Thailand
05:40Para AthleticsMen's Javelin F53/F54 Final: Ayush Verma, Pradeep Kumar
05:45Para AthleticsMen's Long Jump T37/T38 Final: Rakesh Bhai Bhatt
06:00Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 4-5 SF: Bhavinaben Patel vs Bian Zhang
06:10Para BadmintonMixed Doubles SH6: Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Chinese Taipei
06:10Para BadmintonMen's Singles WH2 R16: Haris Mythili Srikumar vs Jianpeng Mai
06:15Para AthleticsWomen's 200m T11 Final: Ravanni Valasanaini
06:15Para ArcheryIndividual semi-finals, subject to qualification; Swati Chaudhary in W1 Women's SF
06:20Para BadmintonWomen's Singles WH1: Pallavi K.M. vs Guang-Chiou Hu
06:30Para ShootingMen's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh, Rudransh Khandelwal
06:30Para ShootingWomen's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification: Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Srishti Arora, Sumedha Pathak
06:30Para JudoWomen's J1 -70kg QF: Renuka Narayan Salve vs Atsumi Nishimura
06:30Para JudoRepechage and semi-final rounds, subject to qualification
06:30Para AthleticsMen's Shot Put F11 Final: Praveen Sharma
06:35Para AthleticsMen's Discus Throw F57 Final: Parveen Kumar
06:45Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 3 SF: Sonalben Patel vs Jiyu Yoon
06:53Para AthleticsWomen's 400m T20 Final: Deepthi Jeevanji
07:05Para SwimmingMen's 50m Butterfly S5 Heat: Abdul Quadir Indori
07:09Para SwimmingMen's 100m Breaststroke SB13 Heats: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina
07:30Para BadmintonMen's Singles SL3 QF: Umesh Vikram Kumar vs Nitesh Kumar
07:30Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 6 SF: Prachi Pandey vs Najlah Al-Dayyeni
07:30Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 9 SF: Baby Sahana Ravi vs Jingdian Mao
07:38Para SwimmingMen's 100m Freestyle S6 Heat: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni
08:10BocciaWomen's Individual BC3 Pool A: Anjali Devi vs Mohammad Nurulasyiqah
08:10Para AthleticsWomen's 200m T12 Heats: Simran, Tejalben Amraji Damor
08:10Para BadmintonMen's Singles SL3 QF: Pramod Bhagat vs Daisuke Fujihara
08:10Para BadmintonMen's Singles SL4 R16: Abhijeet Sakhuja vs Pengfei Chen
08:15Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 1: Ekta Bhyan vs Lin Mao
08:15Para Table TennisMen's Singles Class 1: Sandeep Dangi vs Ardak Nurmagambetov
08:30Para CyclingMen's 1000m Time Trial Qualifying: Arshad Shaikh
08:30Para PowerliftingMen's Up to 65kg Final: Ashok
08:40Para ShootingMen's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final, subject to qualification
08:45Para ArcheryCompound Mixed Team QF: Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar
08:45Para ArcheryRecurve Mixed Team QF: Harvinder Singh, Bhawna vs Thailand
09:30Para BadmintonMen's Singles SL4 R16: Suhas Yathiraj vs Siripong Teamarrom
10:10Para BadmintonMixed Doubles WH1-WH2 QF: Alphia James and Prem Kumar Ale vs China
10:30Para ShootingWomen's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final, subject to qualification
10:50Para BadmintonMen's Singles SU5 R16: Hardik Makkar vs Suryo Nugroho
11:15Para ArcheryW1 Men's Doubles QF: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Vinayak Amol Breed
11:15Para ArcheryRecurve Men's Doubles QF: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi
11:15Para ArcheryCompound Men's Doubles QF: Shyam Sunder Swami, Toman Kumar
11:20Para BadmintonWomen's Singles WH2: Alphia James vs I-Chen Yang
11:30Blind FootballMen's Preliminary Round: India vs Iran
11:30Para BadmintonWomen's Singles SL3 QF: Sanjana Kumari vs Yuemei Liu
11:30Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 3 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
11:30Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 4-5 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
11:30Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 6 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
11:30Para Table TennisWomen's Singles Class 9 Gold Medal Match, subject to qualification
11:45Para ArcheryCompound Women's Doubles SF: Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag
11:45Para ArcheryRecurve Men's Doubles SF, subject to qualification
11:45Para ArcheryRecurve Women's Doubles SF: Bhawna, Pooja
11:45Para ArcheryCompound Men's Doubles SF, subject to qualification
12:10Para BadmintonWomen's Singles SL4: Kanak Singh Jadaun vs Suzu Nakamura
12:26Para CyclingMen's 1000m Time Trial Final, subject to qualification: Arshad Shaikh
12:30Para ArcheryW1 Mixed Team QF: Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Swati Chaudhary
12:30Para JudoWomen's J1 -70kg Medal Matches, subject to qualification
12:50Para BadmintonMen's Doubles WH1-WH2 QF: Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida vs Malaysia
13:00Para PowerliftingMen's Up to 72kg Final: Jhandu Kumar
13:30Para BadmintonWomen's Doubles WH1-WH2: Pallavi KM and Alphia James vs China
13:30Para BadmintonMen's Singles SH6 QF: Krishna Nagar vs Natthapong Meechai
13:30Para BadmintonMen's Singles SH6 QF: Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Qingtao Zeng
13:30Para SwimmingMen's 400m Freestyle S13 Final: Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavan Budigina
13:35Para AthleticsWomen's Javelin Throw F55/F56 Final: Suchitra Parida
13:39Para SwimmingMen's 400m Freestyle S11 Final: Himanshu Nandal
13:40Para AthleticsMen's Discus Throw F51/F52/F53 Final: Pranav Soorma, Ram Ratan Singh
14:15BocciaWomen's Individual BC3 Pool A: Anjali Devi vs Beibei Yang
14:24Para AthleticsMen's 100m T13 Final: Sujith Mandalamkunnath
14:30Para PowerliftingWomen's Up to 61kg Final: Suman Devi, Seema Rani
14:38Para AthleticsMen's 100m T45/T46/T47 Round 1: Dilip Gavit, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath
15:15Para AthleticsWomen's 200m T12 Final, subject to qualification: Simran, Tejalben Amraji Damor
15:23Para AthleticsWomen's 200m T35 Final: Preeti Pal
15:32Para SwimmingMen's 200m Individual Medley SM7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
15:35Para AthleticsMen's Shot Put F56/F57 Final: Hokato Sema Hokato, Soman Rana
16:05Para AthleticsMen's High Jump T45/T46/T47 Final: Nishad Kumar
16:06Para SwimmingWomen's 100m Backstroke S10 Final: Devanshi Satija
16:17Para AthleticsMen's Discus Throw F43/F44/F62/F64 Final: Devender Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh
16:37Para AthleticsWomen's 200m T45/T46/T47 Final: Anjanaben Rohit Bumbadiya, Jayanti Behera

Asian Para Games 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast In India

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Where can you watch the Asian Para Games 2026 live?

The Asian Para Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on the Waves OTT app and the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. Television coverage in India will be available on DD Sports.

Viewers can tune in to these platforms to follow the Indian contingent’s performances across the various disciplines on October 20.

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