FIFA World Cup 2022: Big Talking Points Plaguing Football's Mega Festival In Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on November 20 in Qatar with 32 countries set to compete for the coveted prize. This will be the first time that the tournament will be played in November and December rather than in June-July because of the desert nation’s searing heat in the summer. Despite the game’s biggest stars set to unfurl their magic in Qatar, the nation has faced some intense scrutiny over the years. Ever since winning the hosting rights 12 years ago, Qatar has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Players, ex-players and pundits have criticised the host nation for various reasons, as well as the timing of the tournament, as it interrupts club seasons everywhere. (More Football News)

Here are some of the major criticisms against World Cup 2022.

Bribery Allegations in Voting Process

Right before the 2010 FIFA World Cup, football's governing body, FIFA, went ahead with the selection process for the hosting rights for 2018 and 2022. For 2018, most of the non-UEFA nations called back their bid after coming to a mutual agreement among them. That is why, none of the UEFA nations went in with their bids for the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosting rights alongside the likes of Qatar, USA, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

What followed was a series of allegations against the Qatari bid. Just as Qatar got the 2022 hosting rights, Phaedra Almajid, a whistleblower, claimed that African officials took millions in bribes to vote for the Middle East country. In 2014, Jack Warner, the vice president of FIFA at the time of the bidding process, was said to have received a $2 million dividend from a company that was linked to Qatar's bidding for the mega tournament.

Current Players Not Happy with Venue

Teams like Denmark, Netherlands, and Germany have been vociferous against the human rights violations by the Qatari organisers. Star players like Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen of Manchester United, who will be representing Portugal and Denmark, were among those who spoke their minds. Fernandes said, "We've seen the surroundings over the past few weeks and months and about people who have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy for that. We want football to be for everyone and get everyone included and involved in the World Cup. It's the World Cup, it's for everyone. Doesn't matter who. These kinds of things I think should not happen at any time."

Alcohol Limitations

Since Qatar is the first Muslim country to host the World Cup, there will be strict restrictions on alcohol consumption and distribution. This presents challenges to alcohol brands that sponsor football, and to fans for whom it’s not World Cup football without some drinks. Qatar will only be allowing ticket-holders to buy a drink at the venue three hours prior to kick-off and an hour after the full-time whistle. However, drinks during a match are not allowed. Furthermore, fans will also have areas wherein they can sober up, with tournament chief executive Nasser Al Khater stating that this move was to make sure fans were safe and not harmful to others or themselves.

Question Marks On Qatar's Football History and Climate

Football is not a sport that is associated with Qatar. Their national team is ranked 50 (Men's) in the latest FIFA rankings. They have never won a major tournament. Also, Qatar is the first country to host the World Cup despite never qualifying for it in the past. Furthermore, the conditions and weather are not favourable for football, air-conditioned stadiums notwithstanding. Moreover, a 48-page report published by Amnesty, Reality Check 2021, announced that Qatar were unfair towards migrant workers and were under the scanner for human rights violations as well.