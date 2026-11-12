India Vs New Zealand, 4th ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Mount Maunganui?

Shreyas Iyer will make his ODI captaincy in 4th ODI
The weather forecast remains clear, with no rain is predicted at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
Check weather and pitch reports for the 4th ODI
Shreyas Iyer will make his ODI captaincy debut on Friday with India 2-0 up in the five-match series and both sides forced to reshuffle their squads before the fourth game. The third ODI was abandoned, leaving India one win away from sealing the series and New Zealand needing victories in the last two matches to avoid defeat.
The changes come as India and New Zealand split their focus between the ongoing white-ball contest and preparations for the Test series that begins on November 19. That has pushed both teams into fresh combinations at a time when players on the fringe need runs, overs and rhythm.
Iyer also heads into the game with his own batting under scrutiny after his problems against the short ball resurfaced in this series. Friday's match will now test India’s depth and New Zealand’s ability to stay alive at home.
Rain Hit Series
Rain has played spoilsport throughout the series, disrupting every match so far. In the opening game, rain halted play twice during the second innings before India successfully chased down a revised target of 143. The second ODI was reduced to 41 overs per side before the start of play. Subsequent rain interruptions meant the match could not be resumed, handing India a narrow four-run victory via the DLS method.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI, Weather Report
The series has been heavily disrupted by rain. The first two matches saw overs being revised after continuous rain, with India eventually winning both. However, the third match was entirely washed out without a ball being bowled.
Well, there is good news for the fans, as no rain is predicted at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. According to the weather forecast, the sky will remain clear throughout the match.
The venue will provide a slightly warmer environment compared to previous conditions. The mercury will reach a maximum of 22°C and drop to 11°C by night.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI, Pitch Report
|Total Matches Played
|13
|Average Score
|256
|Average 1st Innings Score
|268
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|246
|Most Runs
|Martin Guptil (415)
|Highest Score
|Thisara Perera (140 Runs)
|Most Wickets
|Trent Boult (16 Wickets)
|Best Bowling Figures
|Ben Sears (5/34)
The pitch at Bay Oval will also provide assistance to the fast bowlers early in the innings. The ball is expected to bounce, swing, and seam. Batters will have to grind it out initially to settle in and score runs, as the surface will ease out after the opening overs.
Meanwhile, spinners will have a much bigger say in the second innings compared to the first.