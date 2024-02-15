As well as his leadership and tactical skills, Klinsmann has been unpopular with fans for refusing to base himself in South Korea, in contrast to previous foreign coaches. Klinsmann won the World Cup as a player and had success as coach of the German and U.S. teams before taking on the role in South Korea.

“Some committee members said the coach has not shown willingness to watch players in person and identify talent,” Hwangbo said. “Also, there were opinions that Klinsmann has been disrespectful toward the Korean public by not spending enough time in the country.”

Chung, the KFA chairman, has also been criticized for the performance of the national team, his hiring of Klinsmann in February of last year and for his leadership.