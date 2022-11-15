Your Crypto Portfolio Could Be Safer With Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot And TRON

Your crypto portfolio is your gateway to measuring your success in the crypto space. You’re either holding a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) or a cryptocurrency and you need to make it safer. Whatever you hold must have some form of value to you, especially within this downturn of the crypto economy.

Many crypto experts you see or know today started by building a solid portfolio and learning new things as they progressed. With their present portfolio, it becomes easy to convince people about cryptocurrencies, including investing or trading them.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) , Polkadot (DOT), and Tron (TRX) could be the cryptocurrencies you need to supercharge your bank account, especially in a season when cryptocurrencies are losing value daily.

Why Polkadot (DOT) is a Strong Option

Polkadot is one of the Ethereum-breakout cryptocurrencies which aim to create and bring scalable values to DeFi. Its founders first worked at Ethereum before creating this protocol to help solve some scalable trilemmas suffered by its predecessor, Ethereum.

Polkadot has recorded visible success since becoming a network and cryptocurrency. Stylized on the market as “DOT,” the cryptocurrency has risen above the ranks to become a great store of value for crypto traders and investors.

If you need a good hedge against the falling market, especially in the long term, Polkadot could be that go-to cryptocurrency. You should first study its market to know when it’s convenient to join its market.

TRON Remains Resilient Regardless of Market Volatility

Tron is one of the resilient cryptocurrencies so far as the market could be heading to what appears to be bullish as the year wraps up. Tron, managed by the newly created Tron community known as TronDAO, has been featured in many networks and protocols through a wrapped cryptocurrency merger. For instance, USDT TRC20 is one of the highly traded USDT models after USDT-ERC20.

Tron supports soft/liquidity staking, whereby you may stake assets and still have access to them. Also, you may stake Tron by locking up coins in a crypto wallet supporting staking. For instance, Trust Wallet supports hard staking and soft staking. After spending a Tron-bound crypto asset on Trust Wallet, you will receive cashback on the transaction in TRX (TRON).

Big Eyes Coin, the New Gold Set to Take Over the Meme Space

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) started off on solid ground and is set to remain in the top position for as long as its community keeps it relevant. The same pattern is used by leading meme coins like Floki Inu, Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, and even Dogecoin.

Big Eyes Coin is unique from the rest of the aforementioned leading meme coins because it comes from a different family of pets known as cats. Its mascot has one of the most beautiful eyes seen among meme coins.

The Big Eyes presale has also been one of the best so far this year, raising more than $9.5 million in presales is not a feat many crypto projects managed this year. It is community driven and has strong charitable aims, specifically in the conservation of the oceans. Exclusively, use the code BIGE804 when first purchasing for discounts for the pre-sale.

