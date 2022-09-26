Tinnitus 911 Reviews - Can This Supplement Stop The Buzzing?

"You believe that nothing can stop the ringing sounds in your ear until you read Tinnitus 911 reviews. But can these reviews be trusted? We find out for you."

If Tinnitus 911 reviews are to be believed, then this all-natural dietary supplement can be a very effective treatment for the ringing in the ears, also known as tinnitus. This condition can be extremely debilitating, making it hard to concentrate or even enjoy life. There is no cure for tinnitus, but there are ways to manage it and hopefully reduce the symptoms.

But is this supplement one of them? It is estimated that this central nervous system disorder affects more than 50 million adults in the United States alone. For many, the ringing is so constant and loud that it interferes with their everyday lives. The very annoying tinnitus can also lead to anxiety and depression.

So when a potential cure appears on the horizon, it's not too difficult to see why people are so desperate to try it. This is especially true when the treatment in question is all natural and comes with very few side effects.

In this article, we will review Tinnitus 911 and see if the claims made in the review really hold water.

What is Tinnitus 911?

Tinnitus 911 is a supplement that uses a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs to help reduce the symptoms of tinnitus. The makers of this supplement claim, Phytage Labs has a range of products with the 911 suffix, all of which are natural treatments for various conditions.

The supplement is designed to be taken three times a day with meals and allegedly works by reducing the inflammation in the central nervous system. The formula uses a mix of vitamins B1, B2, B3, and B12, as well as zinc, hibiscus flower extract, and green tea leaf extract.

These ingredients are thought to work together to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and protect nerve cells. The hope is that by doing this, the ringing in the ears will be reduced or even stopped altogether.

Tinnitus 911 is available without a prescription and can be bought online from the Phytage Laboratories website. The question is, do these ingredients really offer any hope for those suffering from tinnitus?

Let's find out.

How does Tinnitus 911 work?

To understand how Tinnitus 911 claims to work, one must understand the condition and what can potentially cause it.

Tinnitus is a condition where a person can hear a sound in their ears even when there's no real sound around them. For some, it tends to be a constant ringing, buzzing, hissing, or whooshing noise and can be extremely frustrating and debilitating. The condition is usually caused by damage to the inner ear, but it can also be caused by things like loud noises, stress, earwax build-up, and certain medications.

The exact mechanism of how Tinnitus 911 works is not known. However, the ingredients in the supplement are thought to work together to reduce inflammation and improve circulation. This, in turn, may help to reduce the symptoms of tinnitus.



• Reducing sensitivity to noise

Tinnitus 911 contains three herbs that help reduce anxiety, soothe the central nervous system, and potentially mute distorting noise signals in the ear. If severe Tinnitus is causing anxiety, then the Olive extract, Hawthorne berry extract, and Hibiscus can all work together to reduce sensitivity to noise.

But what can be more beneficial is that each of these ingredients also have other benefits.

For example, Hawthorne berry is also known for its ability to improve circulation and heart health, while hibiscus can help lower blood pressure.

• Maintaining healthy blood vessels

Tinnitus can cause changes in the way blood flows around your body, including to your ears. This can be due to damage to the blood vessels from inflammation or other causes.

A reduction in red blood cells can also cause changes in the way your auditory nerves function, which can make tinnitus worse.

The vitamin B complex in Tinnitus 911 helps to keep your blood vessels healthy, while the hibiscus and green tea help to improve circulation. This can potentially reduce the symptoms of tinnitus, by reducing the changes in blood flow.

• Reducing Anxiety and Stress

Tinnitus can be a very stressful and anxiety-inducing condition. The constant noise can be extremely frustrating and make it difficult to concentrate, healthy brain function, or sleep.

The stress can also make the tinnitus worse. The ingredients in Tinnitus 911 can help to reduce anxiety and stress, which can make the condition a lot easier to manage. You see, this often causes a loop where the stress makes the tinnitus worse, which then causes more stress. So, by breaking this loop, Tinnitus 911 can help to reduce the symptoms and help improve your overall brain health.

• Protecting Your Hearing

Research suggests that the ingredients in Tinnitus 911 can also help to protect your hearing. The hibiscus, olive extract, and green tea all have anti-inflammatory properties. This can help to reduce the inflammation in the inner ear, which can protect delicate structures from further damage.

The zinc in the supplement can also help to protect your hearing. Zinc is essential for the function of your auditory system. It helps to protect the hair cells in your inner ear from damage.

A deficiency in zinc can lead to hearing loss. So, by making sure you have enough zinc in your diet, you can help to protect your hearing and reduce the symptoms of tinnitus.

Tinnitus 911 Ingredients and Clinical Research

Tinnitus 911 is a blend of 12 natural ingredients which include vitamins, herbs, and minerals, all of which have natural anti-inflammatory properties and there's a ton of clinical research to support their use for tinnitus or related conditions.

The key ingredients are:

Vitamin B12

This is one of the most important vitamins in the B complex. It helps to keep your blood vessels healthy and is essential for the function of your nervous system. A deficiency in vitamin B12 can lead to tinnitus.

There was a clinical study published in the Noise and Health Journal which looked at the effect of vitamin B12 on tinnitus. The study found that people with tinnitus who were given vitamin B12 injections had a significant reduction in their symptoms.

Folic Acid

This is another member of the B complex. It helps to keep your blood vessels healthy and is important for the function of your nervous system. Since Tinnitus is often caused by damage to the blood vessels or changes in the way your auditory nerves function, folic acid can help to reduce the symptoms.

A clinical study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry looked at the effect of folic acid on tinnitus. The study had positive results.

Hawthorne Berry

This is a traditional herbal remedy that has been used for centuries to improve circulation and heart health. Hawthorne berry can also help to reduce the symptoms of tinnitus by improving blood flow and reducing inflammation.

Hawthorne berry is also a traditional remedy for anxiety and stress. This can help to reduce the symptoms of tinnitus by breaking the stress-tinnitus loop.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea is a popular beverage that is also known for its health benefits. It is high in antioxidants which can help to protect your cells from damage. Green tea extract can also help to reduce inflammation and improve circulation.

A clinical study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology looked at the effect of green tea on tinnitus. The study found that green tea helped to reduce the symptoms of tinnitus and also had a protective effect on the ear cells.

Hibiscus

This is a traditional herbal remedy which has been used for centuries to treat various health conditions. Hibiscus has anti-inflammatory properties and can also help to improve circulation.

Hibiscus contains compounds which can help to relax the blood vessels and reduce stress. It also has antioxidant properties which can help to protect the cells from damage.

Olive Leaf Extract

Olive Leaf and fruit, both are powerhouses of antioxidants. Oleuropein is the primary antioxidant compound found in olive leaves. This substance has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antiviral properties.

Olive leaf extract can help to improve circulation and reduce stress. It also has the ability to scavenge free radicals and protect cells from damage.

Garlic extract

Garlic is a natural ingredient that has been used to treat various health conditions for centuries. It is also known to have some tinnitus-fighting properties. A study published in the International Journal of Otolaryngology found that garlic extract was effective in reducing tinnitus symptoms in rats.

It also has cardio protective, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects, which may help to reduce the risk of tinnitus-related damage to the blood vessels and nerves.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most important natural ingredients for overall health. It is also necessary for the production of collagen, which is a key protein for healthy skin, bones, and blood vessels.

A study published in the journal Nutrients found that vitamin C may help to reduce tinnitus symptoms by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 completes the trifecta of essential vitamins for tinnitus sufferers. Like vitamins C and E, vitamin B6 has also been shown to help reduce inflammation.

A study published in the Journal of Neurological Sciences found that vitamin B-6 supplementation was effective in reducing tinnitus symptoms in a group of patients with idiopathic tinnitus.

Buchu Leaves

The final ingredient is buchu leaves, which are often used in traditional medicine for their anti-inflammatory properties. Buchu leaves also have a history of being used as a diuretic, meaning they can help reduce water retention.

This is one of the few dietary supplements that also includes a small amount of caffeine, which is thought to improve focus and mental clarity. This always helps people trying to get work done while dealing with the ringing in their ears.

If you take a close look at the all-natural ingredients, you'll find that there are a few different ways that Tinnitus 911 might help to relieve the symptoms of tinnitus. The most important thing, though, is that this supplement is all-natural and doesn't come with any of the dangerous side effects that some medications used to treat tinnitus can have.

Does Tinnitus 911 work?

Despite the tons of positive anecdotal customer reviews, people still are skeptical about whether Tinnitus 911 actually works to eliminate tinnitus. So, we decided to do some research on our own to decide what we think about this bestselling supplement.

• The ingredients are clinically backed

While there is no clinical study that specifically looks at Tinnitus 911, the ingredients inside the nutritional supplement are all clinically proven to offer some benefit for people suffering from tinnitus.

For example, the B-Vitamins are a well-known treatment for tinnitus and have been studied extensively.

Ditto with the herbs which have a long history of being used to treat tinnitus and other health conditions in traditional medicine.

So, we feel confident saying that the ingredients inside Tinnitus 911 can help to relieve the symptoms of tinnitus, even if there is no direct clinical evidence to support this claim.

• Holistic healing

Most of the herbs and minerals in this supplement are thought to work by reducing inflammation throughout the body.

There's some evidence to suggest that tinnitus is caused, at least in part, by inflammation. So, it makes sense that reducing inflammation would help to relieve the symptoms of tinnitus. Particularly the ringing sounds.

Tinnitus911 is also thought to work holistically, meaning it can help to improve your overall health in addition to relieving the symptoms of tinnitus.

For example, the antioxidants present in the formula can help to protect your cells from damage, while the diuretic properties of the buchu leaves may help to reduce water retention.

This is important because many people who suffer from tinnitus also have other health conditions that contribute to the condition.

By improving your overall health, Tinnitus911 may help to relieve the symptoms of tinnitus and improve your quality of life.

One of the best things about Tinnitus 911 is that it's all-natural and comes with very few side effects.

Tinnitus 911 Side effects

The most common side effect is facial flushing, which can be caused by the Vitamin B in the formula. If you experience this side effect, we recommend taking the supplement with food to help prevent it.

Other than that, there have been no reported side effects from taking Tinnitus911. This is likely because the ingredients are all well-tolerated and have a long history of being used safely.

Is Tinnitus 911 safe?

Yes, Tinnitus911 is safe for most people to take. However, we always recommend talking to your doctor before starting any new supplement, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.

This is because there is always a small risk of interactions, even with all-natural supplements.

For example, the diuretic properties of buchu leaves may cause interactions with medications that affect blood pressure. So, if you're taking medication for hypertension, be sure to talk to your doctor before taking Tinnitus 911.

Tinnitus 911 Customer Reviews

We always dig up real customer reviews to see what people are saying about a supplement. And, Tinnitus 911 is no exception.

At the time of writing this review, there are thousands of customer reviews about Tinnitus 911 with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

Here are some of the things people are saying:

"This supplement that my mom recommended has helped me so much! I was skeptical at first, but after taking it for a few weeks, I noticed a big difference in the ringing in my ears."

"I've tried everything for my tinnitus and nothing has worked. But this supplement finally gave me some relief."

"I didn't think anything would help my tinnitus, but this supplement has made a big difference. I'm so grateful! No more annoying ringing!"

FAQs

Q. What is the active ingredient in Tinnitus 911?

A. There are 12 active ingredients in Tinnitus 911. All of them are all-natural and include vitamins, minerals, and herbs. Each ingredient has multiple clinical studies backing its use for tinnitus relief.

Q. How long does it take for Tinnitus 911 to work?

A. Because this is such a highly individualized condition, it's hard to say. Some people notice a difference within a few days or weeks, while others may not notice a difference until a few months. However, the average is thought to be around 2-3 months.

Q. Can I continue other therapies while using Tinnitus 911?

A. Generally, the answer is yes. Because Tinnitus 911 is all-natural and has very few side effects, it can be used alongside other therapies. However, we always recommend talking to your doctor before starting any new supplement or therapy, just to be safe.

Q. What is the refund policy?

A. Tinnitus 911 comes with an unconditional 90-day money-back guarantee. So, if you're not happy with the results, you can return it for a full refund, no questions asked. This is one of the best guarantees in the industry and shows that the company stands behind its product.

Tinnitus 911 - Final Word

Tinnitus 911 is a winner. This is one of the toughest conditions to manage. It can trigger anxiety and depression. And, it can be difficult to find an effective solution. But, this supplement has shown promise according to a vast majority of customer reviews.

The ingredients are all-natural and have a long history of being used for tinnitus relief. So, if you're looking for an all-natural option, this is a great choice. Don't forget, you get a 90-day money-back guarantee. So, if it doesn't work for you, you can always get your money back.

