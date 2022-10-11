Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market - Cosmos, Stellar, And Big Eyes Coin

Within the cryptocurrency industry, it has become evident that if crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, desire to stay afloat amid the ongoing bear market, they need to find feasible solutions to combat the extreme volatility within the crypto market. The current reality within the industry deems it so, and the sooner crypto regulars can do this, the better, as the ongoing bear market appears not to be letting up anytime soon.

One strategy crypto investors can consider within the current climate is long-term cryptocurrency investing. It is a method that allows investors to avoid the risk of running at a loss and promises massive returns in the long run. Long-term cryptocurrency investing also has a track record of success in previous bear markets and could be the perfect solution for struggling investors in today’s reality.

To properly utilize long-term cryptocurrency investments, an investor would need a cryptocurrency with massive growth potential that can yield massive rewards over time. This piece suggests three cryptocurrencies that fit this bill perfectly. Here’s why you should invest in Cosmos (ATOM), Stellar (XLM), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) today.

Cosmos (ATOM) - The Popular Platform

Cosmos (ATOM) is a blockchain-based platform that provides feasible solutions to some of the hardest problems. Consensus mechanisms are an antidote to slow, expensive, unscalable, and environmentally harmful proof-of-work protocols. Cosmos (ATOM) provides an antidote to slow, expensive, unscalable, and environmentally harmful proof-of-work protocols. Other notable achievements include making blockchain technology less complex and challenging for developers.

Its native cryptocurrency, ATOM, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several crypto-related activities, such as payment fees, network governance, and user interaction. ATOM is available on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry.

Stellar (XLM) - Offers a Stellar Performance

Stellar (XLM) is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network within the cryptocurrency industry that connects the world's financial systems and ensures a protocol for payment providers and financial institutions. It is a platform that links people, banks, and payment processors and enables users to create, send and trade multiple types of crypto. Stellar’s design allows it to move financial resources swiftly and reliably at a minimal cost.

Its native cryptocurrency, XLM, plays an integral role in its ecosystem. It is a highly sought-after cryptocurrency, with stock on several prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Upbit, and Huobi XLM incentivizes the network and facilitates all forms of crypto-related activities on Stellar.

Introducing Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

This upcoming crypto project seeks significantly impact and redefine several industries within the crypto community, such as Decentralized Finance (De-Fi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and meme coins. Through the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the project seeks to provide an interactive and community-oriented cryptocurrency ideal for all forms of crypto-related operations. BIG is the native cryptocurrency of Big Eyes Coin. Additionally, the token features no transaction taxes, further driving its appeal within the industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in its presale stage and available for purchase. However, it is currently in the third stage of its presale, meaning the window of opportunity for getting involved in the platform before it explodes on the market is getting smaller.

