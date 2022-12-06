This Is The Best Green Crypto To Buy – 5 Reasons To Buy Impt Before 2023

When eco-friendly cryptocurrencies were introduced, the primary aim was to be more energy efficient than Bitcoin. Green cryptocurrencies are rapidly being adopted today since they maintain blockchain integrity while minimizing their carbon footprint.

However, the purpose of green crypto is less competitive today, as the coins are more targeted towards positive environmental behavior among the crypto community. IMPT is a green crypto project aiming to provide users with an eco-conscious environment.

Apart from IMPT, other cryptos such as Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, and Calvaria use less energy for production and token transactions. Thus, they are safe investments for anyone looking to multiply their earnings.

This article explains in detail the reasons why you need to buy IMPT now, as it will explode by 2023.

Green investors have turned up in their droves to snap up the IMPT token. As a consequence, nearly $13.5 million has been raised to build out the project.

IMPT.io has announced that investors in the IMPT token will be able to claim them from the 12th of December.

Why You Should Buy IMPT Before 2023

Below is a quick list of why IMPT is the best-recommended crypto investment for 2023.

Carbon credits with a high market value Opportunity to diversify an investment portfolio Exploring diverse use of the IMPT token Extra points for participating on the social platform Investing crypto at a lesser price

1. Carbon Credits with a High Market Value

Users earn carbon credits when they purchase items from affiliate brands or buy with the IMPT token. These carbon credits have immense market value since they help to combat climate change. Thus, humans have developed an interest in this cause because it minimizes life-threatening global issues at a lower cost. It means the technology can reduce the risks associated with global warming by eradicating carbon emissions.

Since market experts predict that IMPT value will rise by 2023, the market demand will also increase. This will also increase the supply cost, allowing investors to sell at a high price. Thus, carbon credit has a bright future, which would primarily benefit early investors.

2. Opportunity to Diversify Investment Portfolio

By 2023, the IMPT team will introduce more environmental projects that users can invest in. More interestingly, these projects differ from the regular ones as they provide innovative solutions to ecological growth. The appropriate regulatory body will also authorize these projects to prove their authenticity.

Some investment opportunities to look forward to include - wind farms, forest conservation, and energy generation plants. Also, IMPT will grow its ecosystem by 2023 via listings on reputable exchanges.

3. Exploring Divers' Uses of the IMPT Token

The IMPT token is available across the marketplace, which can also exist as NFT. Users can also trade their tokens in the form of an NFT collection. This helps to strengthen the platform's security and reduces the chance of double counting.

Since solving the carbon crisis is a long-term project, holders will always have sales opportunities. Users may also choose to hold their IMPT token and sell at a more profitable price in the future. This becomes more feasible when IMPT expands its community with positive market sentiments.

4. Extra Points for Participating on the Social Platform

Both brands and individuals who participate on the social platform are rewarded with extra points. This is to encourage people to introduce the ecosystem to their loved ones. Thus, the more a user contributes to climate change, the higher the reward level.

Users also get extra points when they shop with affiliate brands. Another way to earn extra points is by burning the carbon credit, which also contributes to eradicating carbon emissions. Brands also earn extra points when integrating their offline and online stores into the ecosystem.

5. Investing Crypto at a Lesser Price

IMPT has a huge possibility of establishing a large community, so informed investors are actively participating in the presale season. This is evident, as IMPT recorded more than 600 million sales, just at the second presale stage of launching its sales season. People who buy the IMPT token during the presale will most likely double its price by 2023.

Owners of the IMPT token will also be able to access advanced features, which would generate more financial income. They will also get a chance to participate in trading competitions on the platform. Users can also join DAO, where they contribute to critical decisions on the forum.

Other Cryptos with High-Profit Potential

Investors are encouraged to invest in the following cryptocurrencies since they also offer great benefits.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade exhibits unique features that confer it a reliable trading platform for every crypto trader. A striking trait is the ability to provide users with updated and reliable information, such as trading signals, social sentiment, and on-chain analysis. The Dash 2 Trade platform will also analyze every ongoing crypto project and presales to increase risk awareness. These features contribute to the growth of crypto traders and investors.

2. RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is building a virtual world for robots to create projects with their intellectual skills. Users can own parks, museums, landed properties, and many others. These assets will be available for sale as an NFT collection, as every user's work will be rewarded accordingly.

Meanwhile, every activity in the ecosystem will be carried out using the RobotEra native token known as TARO.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a crypto project with an enhanced scope beyond blockchain technology. This implies that interested persons can benefit from cryptocurrency off the blockchain.

This unrestricted access is made available through the Free2Earn gaming method, where users are not mandated to own a crypto wallet. However, its alternate Play2Earn version will continually operate with added features such as in-game resources.

Final Thoughts

Even though analysts have predicted 2023 to be a good year for cryptocurrency, the prediction is more valid when traders invest in green coins. Green coins like IMPT have proven substantial enough to be beneficial to individuals and society at large.

The importance of buying IMPT cannot be overemphasized, as it rewards users with outstanding investment values. Blockchain earning opportunities are vast, so investors can also explore other notable cryptocurrencies discussed in this article.