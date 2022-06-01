The Inspiring Tale Of Makeup Artist Saman Tabrez Ansari

For ages, many people have been playing around with makeup and have been creating various artistry looks. With changing times and trends, makeup has now become an art and people have started using it as a form of expressing themselves. Many people create makeup content for their audience, some do it for their own selves while there are some who use their fine skills and do makeup professionally. Around us, there are many established and emerging makeup artists who aim to provide the best services to their customers. One such person who has been making a name for herself in the field is the 21-year-old makeup artist Saman Tabrez Ansari.



With the ability to bring her vision into reality, Saman tries to create unique looks by taking inspiration from around and using the latest trends, tools, techniques, and styles. From a very young age, she had an artistic eye and has been trying to create something innovative. All these years of practice have sharpened her skills and today she carries the potential of enhancing and beautifying people as per their requirements. Her expertise in the field has helped her attain a clear understanding of best-suited colors, lines, texture, undertone, etc and this is what has made her people’s favorite. Many well-reputed cosmetic brands like Sugar Cosmetic, Titan, Power Gummies and Recode USA have loved her work and have collaborated with her.



With the aim of teaching other creative people the art of makeup, Saman Tabrez Ansari started her own makeup academy. There she has been training students with skills so that they can ace their makeover game. Even when the world was hit by a global Pandemic and states were under lockdown, she continued to teach her students through online mode. Other than that, she also took online makeup classes for almost 500 students and then donated the money to those who were in need in those uncertain times. Her makeup academy is considered one of the best ones around and in the future, she envisions making her academy reach more heights. She dreams of getting sponsored by a renowned makeup brand and opening different branches of her academy. She also aims to work as a runway makeup artist for a fashion show that has high status.



Talking about her inspiration behind becoming a makeup artist, Saman Tabrez Ansari shares, “My parents are the ones who saw my talent and pushed me to become a professional makeup artist. All along my journey, I have met many creative people who have given me inspiration in some way or the other over the years. I have seen myself grow in my field and I’m proud of it. In the near future, I aim to launch my own makeup line and provide makeup lovers with premium quality products. “



Further sharing her thoughts on the current market situation and her advice for budding makeup artists she tells, “ These days people prefer getting professionals on board for their special days, occasions and events. They want someone they can rely on and trust completely. So if you have the right skill sets, have creativity and passion then there is no one who can stop you. Also, my advice for all the budding artists is to keep practicing, be experimental, stay updated with the latest trends, and most importantly have your own unique style. “



People who get their makeover from Saman Tabrez Ansari always appreciate her work, patience and most importantly they love that she beautifully turns their thoughts into reality. From models to brides everyone has their faith in her. Her hard work has gotten the appreciation it deserves and it has also been recognized by leading professionals. She also has an Instagram page that has a lot of her work and it shows her journey as well. Additionally, Saman, apart from being a make-up artist, also enjoys a massive online presence and has a plethora of verified social media accounts including Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavan, Amazon Prime, Anghami and many more. Now next time you are searching for a makeup artist to doll you up, you know that Saman Tabrez Ansari is the one for you.













