TAS World Emphasises The Essence Of Sustainable Materials For Buildings That Last Long

The world is witnessing massive environment-related challenges and this calls for innovative ways to tackle these issues. The growing alarmity has prompted people to take up the concept of sustainability seriously and the same is being experienced in various sectors. Real Estate in India is one such sector where the concept can play a vital role and catering to the same, TAS World, one of the leading multidisciplinary Real Estate Developers in India, is significantly contributing to this by majorly emphasising on the use of sustainable materials in every aspect they cater be it Construction, interior designing or Architectural designs.

Real Estate is a booming industry and numerous young entrepreneurs & budding investors are entering the realm with an aim to provide unique and innovative Real Estate and Design solutions. Witnessing a plethora of promising entrepreneurs entering the market to make a difference by providing green features and built-in sustainability is surely a positive piece of news for a rapidly growing economy. Among numerous people, Ankit Sachdeva (Real-Estate developer) and Anmol Sachdeva (Architect) are the names that have generated quite a buzz in the Real Estate sector since 2014, when they incepted TAS World, a multidisciplinary firm based in Delhi.

With a dedicated and experienced professional team of Architects, Interior Designers, and Civil Engineers, they provide end-to-end complete Real Estate Project Management related solutions to their clients that have carved a niche around themselves because of their innovative technologically driven excellent designs and their effort to incorporate sustainability in the properties they deal in. The brand, unlike several other players, is not just limited to a particular segment of the Real Estate market but is a Real Estate consultants and developers that caters to a wide range of services under one roof with design and build solutions. TAS World helps you in kicking away all your worries, be it finding your dream House, Apartment or while making up your mind regarding the exquisite Architecture and Interior Designs you have been looking for.

Undoubtedly, consumers today look for more energy-efficient dwellings, and one of the many reasons why this is happening is because of the lockdown experience post the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. The lockdown imposed by the government has exposed the flaws of energy-intensive structures. To counter this, a new need for green, sustainable, and efficient energy systems is perhaps the best solution, and being an architect himself, Anmol Sachdeva, through TAS World, is exactly working towards the goal of incorporating sustainability with a holistic approach. However, you might be wondering how exactly TAS does it. Well, they ensure that the materials that they are using in their Design and Construction of a Residential or Commercial project are eco-friendly, reusable, and are readily available ensuring minimal carbon footprint by drastically reducing the use of fewer resources in the first place.

TAS World also ensures maximum use of Construction Materials and Interior finish items that are environmentally friendly and cause zero- to low emissions. Additionally, they provide affordable and cost-friendly properties alongside providing a number of benefits like improved tenant health and well-being and higher labour productivity. This is not just the aspect that TAS World is incorporating sustainability but with the belief that sustainable Design practices must reflect the brand’s honest commitment to protecting the environment, TAS World is also integrating sustainability in the segment of Real Estate, Architecture and Interior Design. By ensuring that their Designers use recycling resources, materials, and waste, they drastically reduce the negative impact on the environment and help preserve natural resources.

Unlike the general public perception, Architecture and Interior Design is a broad concept and is not just limited to the use of recycled materials to embrace the concept of sustainability but also has numerous other ways to do so. TAS World with a dedicated and experienced professional team of Architects, Interior Designers, and Civil Engineers while designing your project also ensures that the designs curated by them are Energy-efficient. Several new-age residential and commercial projects consume massive amounts of electricity, eventually producing greenhouse gases. To counter this, TAS World selects natural lighting and the right colours, combined with efficient insulation that, without a doubt, cut down the energy consumption significantly. Additionally, their interior designers, while designing your dream project, also ensure that the use of lighter colours on walls with reflective surfaces can help brighten up a room and decrease the need for artificial lighting. Post lighting, water efficiency is a vital part of sustainable architecture and Interior design and through meticulously curated built-in water recycling systems and tools; TAS World ensures the prevention of wastage.

Not just addressing the much-needed environmental concerns but TAS World also helps you in the entire process of getting your dream project ready in a cost-effective manner. Be it creating a concept, budget planning, assisting you in the designing process or be it helping you in the process of getting ready the property, which indeed is a lengthy and complex process, TAS World is your ideal partner in every step you take forward to enter your dream project.

Talking about the brand, its top-notch services, and how it is catering to the growing demand for green homes in the Real Estate industry, the brother-duo Co-Founders of TAS World Ankit Sachdeva and Anmol Sachdeva, stated, “We incepted TAS World with an aim to provide smart and effective end-to-end Real Estate related solutions to our clients. With a dedicated and experienced professional team of Architects, Interior Designers, and Civil Engineers, we also assist our clients all across India in finding a quality Design and build solution service provider. Be it solving construction-related issues, or finalising the Best Architect and Interior Designer and this is what makes us stand out from the crowd. Yes, being in the industry for so long, we have witnessed several emerging trends and sustainability is one among them that is hugely in demand. We, as a brand, promote the concept in every possible aspect be it using locally-available construction materials or be it using climate-friendly designing items that reduce carbon emission.”

TAS World, through its innovative solutions, provides hassle-free, affordable, and luxurious Real Estate solutions to their clients and so far, they have been successful in bringing smiles to the faces of more than 180 clients. With 10+ years of experience in this domain, TAS World is leaving no stones unturned for its expansion and growth. TAS World is on an extensive expansion drive and plans to hire about 100 people by 2023 alongside opening 5 more offices in a few of the metropolitan cities apart From New Delhi like Mumbai, Jaipur, Pune etc. Apart from this, there are several things in their pipeline that are being worked upon, and with Innovation, Affordability, and Sustainability as a core, TAS World aims to be a disruptor and has positioned itself as the next big thing in the realm of Real Estate.