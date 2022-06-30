Stem Cell Banking In India - Preservation And Its Benefits

Stem cells are the first-born cells of the human body. These cells treat injury and diseases related to blood, bone, and cancer. When a child is born inside the womb, stem cells are first born, and then these cells get regenerated to produce new organs and the whole body. These cells are later used to cure the injury and renew the damaged part.

Every cell or organ has a specific characteristic; likewise, stem cells are regenerative medicine in our body as these cells are transplanted to different parts of the body to cure diseases or decrease effect on our body.



Can we preserve stem cells?

Yes, we can preserve stem cells. This storage of cells is known as stem cell banking. These stem cells, also known as cord blood preservation, are carried out to save the excellent stem cells for future use for the treatments if necessary. These banks store cells at a low temperature so that they are not contaminated or degenerated.



Stem cell storage costs around $1000 – $2500 plus a storage fee of more than $ 100 a year until the period of storing cord blood cells. You can store or donate your stem cells till the age of 35 for treatment of various diseases. Stem cell Treatment can be performed by certified Stem Cell Hospitals only.

How are stem cells being used today?

Stem cells or umbilical cord blood cells in our body are used during stem cell transplants. These transplants are carried out for diseases related to bone-like cerebral palsy, leukaemia, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, different myeloma, cancer treatments like radiation or chemotherapy, or head or spine injury. These stem cells or umbilical blood cords are used to treat such therapies.



So, let us check where we can find stem cells other than our body, where they are stored in India, or where we can store our stem cells or umbilical cord blood units in India.



Stem Cell Banking Companies in India



1. Life Cell International Pvt Ltd.

• Lifecell International was established in the year 2004. This bank is situated in various cities across India.

• LifeCell is the premier community stem cell bank, with high-tech labs in various cities like Chennai, Gurgaon, and Gurugram.

• LifeCell is well-known for its stem cell and umbilical cord blood preservation facilities throughout India.

• LifeCell is WHO, NABH, FDA, AABB, AATB, ISO, and many such certificates and licenses accredited.

2. Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai)



• Reliance Life Sciences is the first established cord blood repository storage in South Asia that offers both public donation and private storage.

• Reliance life sciences have research labs that provide in-house integration of repositories, human tests, etc., services.

• ISO, CAP, AABB, NABH, Pre-clinical research services accredited organization



3. Cryonine on Cloudnine



• Cryonine on Cloudnine has stem cell banking services with unique, highly advanced technology for storage and preservation services.

• You can have bio-insurance for their newborn baby with their stem cell/ cord blood preservation facilities.

• At Cloudnine, the stem cells/ cord blood are stored without exposing them to external environments.

• This organization is located in places like Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Gurugram, Bangalore, Chandigarh, etc.

• Accredited with AABB

4. Cord Life India, Kolkata



• Cordlife was established in 2001 and is one of India's leading umbilical cord blood preservation services organizations.

• Cordlife has the largest network of stem cell storage in Asia.

• Cordlife is AABB accredited, has the most advanced umbilical cord preservation, processing, and testing, and has an exceeding storage capacity of more than 200,000 cord blood units.



5. Cryoviva India, Gurgaon



• Established in 2009 and is focused on providing highly advanced umbilical cord blood stem cell storage, preservation, testing, and research facility

• They are also focused on providing easily accessible services to the masses.

• More than 3 lakhs of parents have decided to opt for Cryoviva for their child’s umbilical cord preservation services.

• DCGI, AABB, CAP, WHO, GLP, ISO, and NABL accredited organizations.

6. Stemcyte India, Gujarat

• Stemcyte is the hybrid mode organization that is are public and private mode organization model.

• They are situated in India and foreign countries and provide testing and preservation services of umbilical cord units to parents and adults.

• AABB, DCGI, FACT, ISO, NABL, WHO GMB accredited organization



7. ReeLabs, Mumbai



• ReeLabs are highly advanced in its technology and has expertise in 10 sources of banking stem cells.

• ReeLabs are the only stem cell bank in India that provides cord blood and tissues and preserve Amniotic Sac, Amniotic Fluid, and Placental Stem Cell Banking facility.

• ReeLabs is tied up with more than 300+ hospitals, medical centers, and specialty clinics and helped more than 1,00,000 people.



8. Biocell, Mumbai



• Biocell is the leading umbilical cord blood bank storage facility

• Biocell provides you with the cell therapies that are ready for use in the clinic

• Biocell is ISO and DCGI accredited





9. Unistem Biosciences Pvt Ltd

• Unistem Biosciences is situated in Gurugram.

• Unistem not only preserves stem cells but also carries out research for the better treatments of diseases.

• They are also equipped with various stem professionals, doctors, and clinical scientists, so if you wish to know more about treatment and therapies, they are ready to help you with your doubts.



10. Novacord, Gurgaon

• Fortis Healthcare introduces Novacord in collaboration with TotipotentRX, a U.S.-based cellular therapy company.

• Novacord has become one of India's best and leading stem cell preservation facility providers.

• Novacord is DCGI accredited organization.

• Novacord stores and researches stem cell or umbilical cord blood units for treating you in advanced stem cell treatments.

Stem cell preservation helps you in treating life-threatening diseases if you come in contact with future treatments related to cancer, blood, and bone-related diseases. Preserving your stem cell now can protect your future as it is very difficult to match with other stem cell owners. Also, the cost of Stem Cell Therapy differs a lot in both the scenarios.

These are the main reasons for the rise in awareness for stem cell preservation. Don’t delay any more; contact your nearest stem cell bank and save your life as well as the lives of your loved ones.