RoboApe (RBA) To Scale Great Heights Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Elrond (EGLD)

RoboApe (RBA) is ready to take over from Shiba Inu and Elrond. The world of cryptocurrency has seen a massive increase in meme coin stories with RoboApe (RBA) aiming to be the next big token. Investors worldwide are of the opinion that this crypto is going to scale heights greater than Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Elrond (EGLD).

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Rise To Fame

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was launched back in 2020 and had started life as a joke. This crypto as of today stands at a whopping $5 billion in market cap, ranking number 17 on the top coins log. The momentum Dogecoin has helped Shiba Inu develop a large community that all wants to see Shiba Inu at the top of the meme coin rankings. Despite its much later release, Shiba Inu continues to fight for their top position.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) can support unique new means of making payments without having to pass through any middle man. Some of the popular intermediaries include traditional banks as well as insurance companies. Although, just like other coins around, Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces competition from coins like Elrond (EGLD) and more recently, RoboApe Finance (RBA).

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) grows its ecosystem, their position among other cryptocurrencies will also change as well. Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) achieve their goal of becoming the unquestionable top meme coin?

Elrond’s (EGLD) Has A Strong Utility Case

Elrond (EGLD) is a powerful blockchain network that is able to offer immense utility for its users with vast use cases. This blockchain, just like Shiba Inu (SHIB), was created back in 2020 and can offer immense security as well as vast decentralization and scalability to users. Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB) Elrond (EGLD) can to function on different cross-chain interoperability platforms which help it attain impressive efficiency.

Elrond (EGLD) according to its developers is an internet-scale blockchain that's able to take care of high transactions that meet internet standards. It’s very fast and relatively cheapl. Its native token, EGLD, can function for various services across its platform.

Elrond (EGLD) can oversee vast utility including being able to offer governance rights to users.

Introducing RoboApe (RBA)

Animals and meme cryptocurrencies have become a cryptocurrency staple, just as Dogecoin inspired Shiba Inu (SHIB), Shiba Inu has inspired many cryptocurrencies to be developed. Although inspiration is wonderful, many cryptocurrencies have separated themselves through their functionality. This shows why they are unique from Shiba Inu.

RoboApe Finance (RBA) is a new token in the world of crypto. The crypto has huge plans to receive investment in the affairs of different projects through voting. RoboApe Finance (RBA) is a revolutionary meme coin that's been created around a very active community loaded with developers and creators.

The crypto is poised to offer its members a unique ecosystem that's bubbling with immense solutions as well as massive benefits. Some of them include access to Defi products and much more.

The native token of RoboApe Finance (RBA) is the RBA. It's able to offer vast utility to users while also rewarding users for different freebies as well as rewards. A good instance is the token deflationary model which enables half of the transaction fees charged to be shared with token holders on the platform.

Owning this token will give users the ability to access RoboApe Finance (RBA) personal library resources called RoboApe Academy. This academy has been created by its developers to help newbies and crypto enthusiasts to get more knowledge of cryptocurrency-related news and more.

RoboApe Finance (RBA) has also confirmed that it's created a section of the platform which will be called RoboApe eSports. With this, its members will be able to access and play various games online. The general aim will be to attract players both new and old to the platform.

Investors and crypto enthusiasts are advised to conduct research before investing in any crypto.

