Parimatch IPL Final Gesture Winning Hearts through Its Contest Baazi Sapno Ki

How Parimatch through its contest Baazi Sapno Ki made a wish of true sports lovers come true by giving away tickets for the IPL Final.

In March 2022, online betting brand Parimatch launched the Baazi Sapno Ki contest for true sports lovers who can’t imagine their lives without cricket.

Participants were called to stand a chance and share their biggest cricket dreams on a virtual billboard on the Parimatch website.

Parimatch team committed to implementing 5 of those wishes—and they kept their word.

The winners of the contest were chosen by the legendary cricketer Dale Steyn.

As the contest was running during the Indian Premier League fever, most wishes were about visiting the final game of IPL in the stadium. So 4 out of 5 lucky winners have got tickets for the final game of the legendary championship—not only for them but also for their closest ones. And just like that —their dreams came true!

The Parimatch team is very excited about the contest and happy for the winners.

They say that everything is possible—all you have to do is use your skills, always believe in your lucky star, and take all chances that life gives you.

How was your overall experience of the IPL final

It was a magnificent experience for us. To watch it live along with 1 lakh other attendees at the largest stadium in the world is a feeling that cannot be expressed in words. And then adding to that Gujarat Titans winning their maiden title, after having dominated the league, and then their captain putting on a show in the final - all of it really made it very special. All in all, this day will stay long in my memory.

Your thoughts on Parimatch's kind gesture for providing tickets for the much-awaited TATA IPL final 2022.

It isn't easy to get tickets to an event such as the IPL final. There is a lot of hustle that a cricket fan has to go through. And so, Parimatch providing us tickets made our job a lot easier. More so because, it was already too late when we decided that we want to watch the IPL final at Narendra Modi Stadium. So I'm honestly very grateful for Parimatch arranging the tickets for us.

How Parimatch as a brand has fared in the Indian Market.

Indians are passionate about sports and gambling, both as a hobby and as a part of the culture. The nation is a priority for Parimatch as the Indian iGaming sphere has a huge share globally (40%) and brilliant prospects because of the 27% growth annually from 76 billion INR in 2020 to 155 billion INR by 2023. As that audience is a key for our company, Parimatch brand promotion is vital.

Parimatch is known as one of the top 3 betting companies amongst the Indian audience. Today, Parimatch is a mature, responsible company, with 26 years of experience in betting, streaming platforms, and sponsorships. It contributes to rising sports content consumption by increasing viewership through various technological advancements. Parimatch provides a spectacular experience of the highest world standards to meet gamers’ needs and aspirations. It is widely recognized because of its popular sports betting site, used by millions of Indians. Parimatch is widely recognized by millions of our fans who trust us and have their gaming experience enhanced. They have more fun using the Parimatch brand due to intensive product gamification, new tools, and more secure online payments. Our innovations contribute to enhancing and strengthening the sphere of iGaming.

The Parimatch brand builds people’s trust, and it expands and becomes even stronger to reach and involve new gamers by using both versatile solutions and approaches. Our innovative brand combines advanced technology with a highly dedicated team to support iGaming. To contribute to its brand promotion, Parimatch establishes partnerships and works with all major sports events in this sphere. The popularity of the Parimatch brand and influence grew after signing of official sponsorships with the Pro Kabaddi League in India, Kerala Blasters, and Northeast United in the Indian Super League (ISL). It resulted in involving more people in this sphere and making it more attractive and beneficial.