Just Like Solana And Monero, Big Eyes Coin Could  Be The Reason Why A Lot Of New Users Gain Faith In Cryptocurrencies

With all the success the crypto industry has enjoyed, a lot of users are still unsure of where they stand. This uncertainty is one of the major problems that is holding back the crypto revolution.

However, the success of cryptocurrencies like Monero (XMR) and Solana (SOL) has helped break down parts of this barrier and brought in a lot of new users. Now, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to take a crack at it and it could be the one that finally shows people the true potential of cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Wants to Usher Users into a Crypto-Dominated Future

It has been a long time since a cryptocurrency with prospects as exciting as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) entered the market. The last time something this good was released can be traced back to the days of Ethereum (ETH), which has gone on to become one of the largest cryptocurrencies the industry has ever seen.



With all the big plans it has, it won't be long before the whole world knows the name, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). One of the biggest plans is to join the ocean conservation fight and a portion of the maximum Big Eyes Coin (BIG) supply has been set aside to achieve this. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also building a very strong community and this community will be the key to building one of the most powerful blockchain ecosystems in the crypto world. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is here to transform the crypto industry and the future is here.



Solana (SOL): An Ethereum Killer that is Worth all the Hype

Solana (SOL) was designed to provide people with a very accessible way to get into cryptocurrencies and its open-source blockchain was launched in 2020. The Solana (SOL) token is a member of a special group of cryptocurrencies known as Ethereum Killers.



These are cryptocurrencies that support and promote the use of smart contracts, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and building and running Decentralized Applications (dApps) on their blockchains, just like the Ethereum blockchain. However, they were built to solve some of the problems faced by the Ethereum blockchain so that crypto users can enjoy all its benefits on a faster and more reliable network. Solana (SOL) was built to improve scalability and security and its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism can support over 2,000 transactions every second.



Monero (XMR) is the Best Crypto Option for Privacy-Oriented Users

Monero (XMR) is a unique cryptocurrency because although all cryptocurrencies have a public ledger that records transaction details, Monero (XMR) goes a step further by obfuscating the personal information and transaction details of its users. This is done using advanced cryptographic techniques and gives users true anonymity when performing transactions. Monero (XMR) is privacy oriented but it also provides users with regular Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functions and it is one of the fastest cryptocurrencies in the industry.



The Monero blockchain works with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism and it has no restrictions on block size so transaction fees are very low and it can support up to 1,700 transactions every second. This combination of anonymity and fast transaction speeds with low fees has made Monero one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the crypto market with a large and loyal user base.



