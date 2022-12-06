Is Ethereum A Good Investment In 2023

Ethereum is one of the most popular and widely used cryptocurrencies out there. This platform, which is one of the largest, offers distinctive features that you don’t find in every crypto. Despite its massive success, Ethereum, like every other cryptocurrency, has been questioned by investors ever since the recent crypto market crash.

In this article, we take a close look at Ethereum’s price prediction to figure out whether Ethereum will still be a good investment post market crash or not. Additionally, we’ll also discuss a few other top-performing coins, such as Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT, and Calvaria, which are considered to be excellent investments as well.

Ethereum Brief Overview

Ether (ETH), a cryptocurrency, and thousands of other decentralized applications are powered by Ethereum, a platform developed by the community. It advances cryptocurrency trading safely without a third party using blockchain technology. There are two accounts available through Ethereum: the contract account and the externally owned account.

Developers can use a variety of decentralized apps due to Ethereum. Even though Bitcoin is currently the most widely used cryptocurrency, Ethereum's aggressive growth will soon surpass Bitcoin in usage. The purpose of Ethereum is to provide a different protocol for building decentralized apps. These programs offer distinctive trade-offs that greatly facilitate the large separation of decentralized programs.

Ethereum Price Prediction

As the graph above from CoinMarketCap shows, Ethereum witnessed a massive spike and reached $4,733.36 on 9th November 2021, but after this high point, Ethereum can be seen falling down and is currently priced at $1,264.52, which is a big fall from its highest price. This fall is disappointing for investors but let’s see what the experts think.

Experts’ Views

By the end of 2022, Ethereum is anticipated to increase from its present price to $1377, according to Finder's final panel of fintech experts. According to them, the price of Ethereum is expected to climb 400% by 2025, to roughly $20,000, with "significant enhancements" to the Ethereum network potentially driving it even higher.

Other Top-Performing Coins

There is no doubt that Ethereum, the second biggest cryptocurrency, will boom and rise back up after this crash but for the sake of keeping our options open, let’s also talk about other investments that are for sure going to be worthwhile.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Crypto With Top Cutting-Edge Data Analysis

RobotEra (TARO) - Coolest Robot Planet And A Shared Multiverse

IMPT - The Most Eco-Friendly Crypto

Calvaria (RIA) - Top P2E NFT-Based Card Game In The Market

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is first on the list of the finest cryptocurrencies to buy right now. The resource is the native token for Dash 2 Trade, a platform that enables first-time investors to profit from the market. A high-quality trading engine and signals are among the advantages that Dash 2 Trade's research and analytics platform provides for cryptocurrency investors.

This allows you to make a well-researched decision and helps you avoid scams, as you can identify which investments are legit and which aren’t.

This platform, which aims to be the "Bloomberg terminal of cryptocurrency," guarantees that you may fine-tune your trading positions and make the best possible investing decisions. You get access to trading competitions and other opportunities that can help you profit.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

2. RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra hopes to become the dominant player in this industry as long as the metaverse remains a significant business prospect.

On the metaverse platform RobotEra, you can help create new worlds. You can select avatars and buy resources like land and structures throughout the cosmos. You will own the properties you buy in the game since it uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and you can sell them for a profit.

You can also participate in events like sporting competitions and concerts in the communal metaverse. RobotEra is a very neat package if you're searching for socializing and gameplay all rolled into one. Additionally, it is selling out quickly, so act quickly!

>>>Buy Robotera Now<<<

3. IMPT

In contrast to projects like Bitcoin, which have a negative impact on the environment due to their high energy consumption, IMPT is a novel cryptocurrency ecosystem that strives to be environmentally friendly and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Thousands of well-known companies, like Amazon and Microsoft, are currently connected to consumers through this network, providing them with the choice to reduce their carbon footprint while also receiving cryptocurrency-based compensation in the form of IMPT coins.

These NFTs can be sold on the blockchain in a frictionless manner since smart contracts are capable of executing themselves without the need for a central authority to interfere.

More than 25,000 ESG-friendly brands are currently offered for purchase through the IMPT shopping platform due to the IMPT affiliate network, and you can receive IMPT tokens in exchange for your purchases.

>>>Buy IMPT Now<<<

4. Calvaria (RIA)

You can buy NFT trading cards in this young blockchain game project's virtual realm with an afterlife concept. The goal is to build a deck that can compete directly with other players and defeat them.

In Calvaria, RIA acts as the native token for the system. It is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that enables you to buy NFTs in the game's in-app store, but it also has intrinsic worth. Therefore, owners of the asset may stake it to obtain more units and engage in game governance through the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

The fact that it is free to play and is available for Android users and iOS users as well is pretty neat. The creators of Calvaria also often hold contests and other events where community members can win gifts and cash.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

Conclusion

Ethereum is obviously not planning on leaving its high position, and despite the current drop in its price, investors continue to have high hopes for this crypto.

While Ethereum is possibly a good investment, it is important to keep your options open when doing something as important as making an investment. Dash 2 Trade & IMPT are possibly the best alternatives of Ethereum because they provide sustainable, unique features that you don’t find in other cryptos, and Calvaria & RobotEra offer excellent gaming experiences along with maximum returns.

All 4 of these coins are in their presale stages and are selling out rather fast, so if you wish to make the right investment, now is your chance!