Crypto Innovations With Mithril finance ($BARS), Fantom ($FTM) and Cardano ($ADA)

Here are three cryptos that continue to resist market’s volatility: Mithril finance (BARS), Fantom (FTM) and Cardano (ADA).

Mithril finance ($BARS)

Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's captivating fantasy world, Mithril finance has come to offer its investors equally extraordinary never-seen-before features. Its very name, 'Mithril' is a reference to a fictional and rare silver-coloured precious metal of great hardness and magnificence. Similarly, to the stories of Tolkien, Mithril Finance has the strength and value that crypto markets have never seen before.

The Mithril Finance Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). It provides a savings and lending platform where participants are also allowed to earn interest on digital assets. Truly innovative is the BARS Token, Mithril Finance’s native cryptocurrency. Holders are provided with the possibility to vote on the platform’s economic elements both present and future.

Fantom ($FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a directed acyclic graph smart contract platform that offers decentralised finance services. Launched in 2018, the network compiles a group of blockchains with new projects being built on individual blockchains and combined to the mainnet.

Constructed to become a secure and scalable smart-contract platform for developing Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Applications, the network can also fill the gaps of smart-contract platforms by fixing the scalability, decentralisation, and speed of transactions. The network's native cryptocurrency is FTM and it is used for staking, on-chain governance, and platform fees within the network.

Fond of innovation, the Fantom Network was also able to combine the Proof-of-Stake and Asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) consensus mechanism, also known as the Lachesis consensus mechanism. The Fantom ($FTM) price today is $1,46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $654.3M. The current market cap is $3.5B. It has a circulating supply of 2.5B FTM coins and a total supply of 3.1B coins.

Cardano ($ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake blockchain. It currently provides the seventh-highest market cap of all cryptocurrencies, which is truly impressive since it was launched in December 2019. The system offers various revolutionary features such as a Proof-of-Stake architecture and currently employs a special and dual-layer system.

The platform was created for "change-makers, innovators, and visionaries" and finds motivation in global innovation and market improvement. It also executes extensive research which is concentrated on building a scalable, secure and efficient decentralised network.

ADA, the native currency of the Cardano blockchain, is one of the fastest-growing currencies in the cryptocurrency market.

ADA’s price today is $1,19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2B. The current market cap is $38.1B, it has a circulating supply of 33.7B ADA coins and a total supply of 45B coins.

..The Coins Behind These Revolutionary Networks

Mithril Finance (BARS)

Mithril Finance has plans to solve the issues investors fear with most Ethereum-based decentralised exchanges, mostly regarding speed and effectiveness. Those who invest in the BARS Token can trade their tokens at +50,000 transactions per second (TPS) with only a $0.00001 cost per transaction!

If you are still unsure, crypto market analysts predict that the presale of BARS coins could be one of the most successful cryptocurrency history to record.

Fantom ($FTM)

The Fantom FTM coin peaked at its all-time high of $3.47 in October 202. From then experts have been predicting that it could reach $6 to $7. This is mainly due to its flourishing popularity and utility. Fantom is also rapidly becoming a hub for DeFi projects, which generate a lot of investments.

Cardano ($ADA)

The native token of the Cardano blockchain is ADA of which 57.6% has already been successfully distributed to investors through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). Through this process, the ecosystem was able to acquire $62.2 million in funding. Crypto investors and market specialists are fond of the token and expect these massive investments to continue generating success. More so, the TVL (Total Value Locked) on this cryptocurrency continues to increase massively as well + $300 million in just a few days.

For those still looking to invest, do not worry! This intensive growth started at the beginning of March after the coin spiked to a high of $1.13, the highest value it has seen since February 1; rising by over 50% from its lowest level.

