BreatheBliss Reviews - Real Customer Results Or Dishonest Benefits

Air pollution is one of the biggest problems that the world is facing right now. Every year millions of people throughout the world die or develop some health issues because of air pollution. If your body is not getting enough clean air, then your organs will eventually lose their efficiency.

Air pollution is reducing the health span of individuals by 4 years and undoing the benefits of healthy diets and exercising. It reduces the efficiency of the lungs, which helps to supply oxygen to the blood.

BreatheBliss is a dietary supplement that helps to increase the efficiency of your lungs and helps you breathe effortlessly by using its natural ingredients.

Before getting into the detailed BreatheBliss review, let’s get an overview of it first:

Name BreatheBliss Overview BreatheBliss is a dietary supplement that helps you enjoy your life by increasing the flow of oxygen in the body. Ingredients Ginger

Cinnamon

Turmeric

Plantain

Star anise

Fennel

Indian shrub Mulethi

Eucalyptus and peppermint Benefits Helps to unclog your lungs

Reduces brain fog and helps to clear toxins from the body

Reduces the chance of respiratory infections Features Uses natural ingredients

Manufactured in the USA

Manufactured in FDA registered facilities

GMP certified

Organic Product Money Back Guarantee The company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. Side Effects BreatheBliss is made up of natural ingredients and has no reported side effects so far. Price 30-day supply: $69/ pouch

90-day supply: pouch:$59 each

180-day supply:6 pouch:$49 each Customer Reviews The users of BreatheBliss are extremely satisfied with the product. Availability BreatheBliss is only available on the official website.

What Is BreatheBliss?

BreatheBliss is a supplement that comes in powder form. It has several natural ingredients that have been a part of Indian cuisine for a long time. These ingredients, when mixed in a fixed proportion, can help to enhance the efficiency of your lungs.

How Does BreatheBliss Work?

BreatheBliss is a supplement that has been designed to help you breathe easier. Its active ingredients are powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation in your body. Some of the ingredients also help to flush out toxins from the body and increase the efficiency of your lungs.

BreatheBliss helps to unclog your bronchial tube and reduce inflammation in your lungs. It tries to reverse the damage done by grey air to your lungs.

A study published in Molecular Medicine investigated whether peppermint oil improved oxidative stress in healthy young adults. The participants took either a placebo or one gram of peppermint oil twice daily for five days. Blood samples were taken before and after the treatment period.

After the treatment, levels of oxidized proteins decreased in both groups. However, those who took the peppermint experienced a significant decrease in protein oxidation compared to those who took the placebo pill.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology showed that turmeric might be effective in treating lung cancer. The researchers studied 60 patients who had advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Half were given a placebo, while the other half took 1 gram of turmeric daily for six months. After three months, there was no difference between the two groups. However, after six months, those taking turmeric experienced significantly fewer side effects than those on the placebo.

Ginger has also been shown to increase lung function. In a study published in the journal Chest, researchers gave 20 healthy adults a capsule of ginger or a placebo twice a day for seven days. Before and after the trial, they measured how much oxygen each person breathed out. People who took ginger had higher levels of oxygen.

What's Incorporated In BreatheBliss That Makes It Work?

Following are some of the core ingredients in BreatheBliss, amongst others, that make it work synergistically:

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice used in Indian cooking, but it has been found to have many health benefits. It contains curcumin which is an antioxidant compound that helps fight inflammation, cancer, and heart disease. Turmeric also improves lung function by increasing the amount of oxygen you can breathe out.

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine showed that turmeric was effective against lung cancer. Researchers gave turmeric extracts to 29 people with non-small cell lung cancer. These extracts contained curcuminoids. After six months, the group receiving the turmeric extract had fewer tumors compared to those who didn’t receive any treatment.

A study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine showed that turmeric could improve lung function in people with asthma. Researchers gave turmeric supplements to 28 people with mild to moderate asthma. After three months, the group taking turmeric had significantly reduced symptoms.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another spice that has been shown to improve lung function. A study published in the International Journal of Food Science & Nutrition shows that cinnamon may reduce asthma symptoms.

In this study, researchers gave 30 asthmatic children either a placebo or one teaspoon of cinnamon powder every day for four weeks. Those who received cinnamon had less coughing and wheezing during exercise. Cinnamon also increases the number of white blood cells in their lungs. This suggests that cinnamon may boost your immune system and help protect you from infections.

Ginger

Ginger is a root that grows in tropical climates. It’s often added to food as a flavor enhancer. But ginger has more uses than just adding zest to your meals. It’s been shown to treat nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and indigestion. And it may even help lower blood pressure.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine tested the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger in mice. They fed them a diet containing ginger extract for five days. Then they exposed the mice to air pollution particles. When the mice inhaled these particles, they developed lung inflammation. But their lungs did not become inflamed when they ate ginger before being exposed to the particles.

Star Anise

Star anise is a spice native to India. It can be used to make tea, but its most popular use is in cooking. Star anise is known for its sweet taste and aroma. It comes from the fruit pods of the star anise tree.

One study published in the British Medical Journal showed that star anise helped relieve coughs caused by colds and flu. In this study, researchers gave star anise capsules to 40 people suffering from acute bronchitis. All of the participants reported feeling better within 24 hours.

Another study published in the same journal showed that star anise improved lung function in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is a condition where breathing becomes difficult because of damage to the lungs. The study included 60 patients with COPD. Half were given star anise, and half were given a placebo. Both groups experienced similar benefits from taking the star anise.

Plantain

A plantain leaf contains many nutrients, including potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium, and vitamin C. These minerals are essential for good health. Plantains have also been shown to improve lung capacity.

In a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers gave 12 men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 a supplement made up of plantain leaves. After three months, those who took the supplement had significantly greater lung capacity than those who didn’t take the supplement.

Oxidative stress occurs when there isn’t enough antioxidant activity in the body. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals, which cause cell damage. Free radicals are produced naturally by our bodies. But they can also come from environmental sources like cigarette smoke, radiation, and pollutants.

When researchers looked at the effects of plantain on oxidative stress, they found that it reduced the amount of free radical production in human skin cells.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus oil has long been used as a natural remedy for respiratory problems. One study found that eucalyptus was effective in treating asthma.

Researchers gave 16 children with mild asthma either a placebo or a dose of eucalyptol every four hours for two weeks. Those who received the eucalyptol felt less wheezing and coughing, and their symptoms were more manageable.

The active ingredient in eucalyptus is called eucalyptol. This compound works by relaxing muscles around the airways. When you breathe in, your diaphragm contracts, causing the chest wall to expand. As the chest expands, the rib cage moves outward. This movement causes the lungs to fill with air.

As the air fills the lungs, the pressure inside them increases. When the pressure gets too high, the airways narrow. This makes it harder for air to get into the lungs. By relaxing the muscles surrounding the airways, eucalyptol reduces the narrowing of the airways.

This helps prevent asthma attacks.

Peppermint

Your lungs work together to keep oxygen flowing through your blood. Oxygen is vital for life. Your lungs are designed to move large amounts of air in and out of your body quickly. To do so, they need to be strong and flexible.

One study found that peppermint improves lung function in people with asthma. Researchers gave 30 adults with moderate-to-severe asthma a capsule containing either peppermint oil or a placebo twice daily for six weeks. They measured how well each person could exhale after inhaling a certain concentration of carbon dioxide.

Those who took the peppermint oil had significantly better lung function than those who took the placebo.

Mulethi

In another study, researchers examined the effect of mulethi (a combination of ginger, turmeric, and black pepper) on lung function in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is an umbrella term that refers to any condition where airflow becomes restricted due to inflammation or scarring in the lungs. It includes emphysema and bronchitis.

The researchers divided 40 patients with COPD into three groups. All of the participants took either a placebo, mulethi powder, or mulethi capsules twice daily for eight weeks. Each participant underwent spirometry tests before and after the trial. Spirometry measures how much air you can blow out of your lungs.

Compared to the other two groups, those who took the mulethi powder showed improvements in their lung function.

Who Should Take BreatheBliss?

The makers of BreatheBliss wanted to help thousands of people throughout the world who find it hard to breathe. BreatheBliss is perfect for the people mentioned below:

If you feel constant heaviness in your chest.

Difficulty in breathing after basic physical activities

Smokers and former smokers

If you feel sluggish and sleepy around noon.

People are living in polluted cities.

The product has been manufactured after thorough research and includes ingredients that have helped people living in polluted cities fight off lung disease.

What Are The Benefits Of BreatheBliss?

BreatheBliss is a dietary supplement that helps to relieve breathing problems. It uses several natural ingredients to unclog your blocked lungs. It tries to reverse the effects of pollution and grey air on your body.

Some of the benefits of BreatheBliss are mentioned below:

It Helps To Unclog Your Lungs

BreatheBliss has peppermint and eucalyptus in it. These ingredients are very beneficial for your lungs. They help in cleaning grey air particles from your lungs. Peppermint and eucalyptus oils help to unclog your lungs.

Regular intake of BreatheBliss helps to reduce toxins from your lungs so that you can breathe easily.

Helps To Regenerate The Cellular Elasticity Of Your Lungs

BreatheBliss helps to provide your lungs a new life. Once your lungs are unclogged, the ingredients used in BreatheBliss help to increase the cellular elasticity of the lungs. When there was gray air, your lungs were stiff and hard, which made it harder for you to breathe easily.

BreatheBliss has Mulethi as one of its ingredients. It helps to reduce air blockage and reduce inflammation in the lungs. It also helps to relax the smooth muscles in the airways allowing them to expand and take more air.

Clears The Toxins From Your Body And Helps To Refresh Your Brain

Once the lungs get their capacity back, the presence of ginger and cinnamon helps to clear toxins from the body. The ingredients help to increase the purification of blood. In a study, it was shown that the correct dosage of ginger and cinnamon could help to reduce inflammation in the body.

When you drink BreatheBliss, your body will quickly try to flush out the toxins through urine or sweat. It is advisable to drink this infusion as hot as possible to get maximum benefits from it.

Boost Lung Capacity

The ingredients present in the formulation of BreatheBliss helps your lungs to grow organically. Most of the ingredients help to provide vital minerals and vitamins to your lungs which helps to increase their capacity.

BreatheBliss ensures that your lungs get enough clean blood, and it also helps in reducing the inflammation in the body. Because of these factors, the function of your lungs increases organically.

Bulletproofing Your Entire System For Future

BreatheBliss has several ingredients, like turmeric and plantain, which are powerful antioxidants. They help to reduce inflammation in your body. Turmeric, when mixed with plantain, can easily be absorbed by the body and help to improve your lungs' health.

Where Can You Buy BreathBliss?

BreatheBliss can be purchased from the official website only. The makers wanted to keep the price of BreatheBliss affordable, which is why they did not tie up with any retail giants or any other websites.

When you buy BreathBliss from the official website, you not only get the best price for the product but can be sure of its authenticity as well.

What Is The Cost Of BreathBliss Supplement?

The cost of one packet of BreathBliss is $69. BreatheBliss also gives you a 90-day supply at $177. You will get three pouches in this offer. BreatheBliss has a limited-time offer on their 180-day supply package.

You can get 6 pouches for $294.

Is There A Money-Back Guarantee?

BreatheBliss is made up of several natural ingredients that are used in day-to-day life. The supplement has shown tremendous results throughout the country. If the supplement does not work on your body, you don’t have to worry, as the makers have got you covered.

The makers of BreatheBliss offer a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you think that the product is not working for you, then you can simply return the product within 60 days and get your refund.

Customer Reviews Of BreatheBliss

BreatheBliss is a relatively new supplement, but various users are in awe of its benefits. It is one of the few supplements available in the market that uses natural ingredients to improve the functioning of the brain.

BreatheBliss has helped several people to reduce their dependence on prescription medication. One person has this to say in his BreatheBliss review: I use this infusion every morning in addition to a powdered greens mixture that I also drink. I haven't had a cold in three years. I work outside on my summer breaks and spend as much time hiking or on the motorcycle as I can. Very little allergy stuffiness anymore. I don't want to rely on medications, and I believe this helped me greatly reduce my use of them. I used to take an allergy pill and decongestant very often in the summer. Now they are expiring in my cabinet. I also happen to love the flavor.

Similarly, some so many satisfied users have experienced healthy lungs and better mental capacity with regular use of BreatheBliss.

Are There Any Side Effects Of BreatheBliss?

BreatheBliss is a dietary supplement that helps to improve sleep quality and also enhances your energy levels. It is manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and follows good manufacturing practices.

BreatheBliss has no reported side effects so far. The makers suggest that if you are taking any prescription medication or have any medical history, then you should consult your doctor before taking this supplement.

The supplement should be taken as per the dosage mentioned on the packaging. If you are a pregnant woman or lactating mother, you should also consult your doctor before taking this supplement.

Conclusion- Is BreatheBliss Worth It?

BreatheBliss is a supplement that helps to ease the way you breathe. If you have difficulty in breathing or if you get tired easily then this supplement will help you overcome such difficulties.

BreathBliss is a mixture of several ingredients that comes in powder form. You can take it by mixing it with hot or cold water. It improves your breathing and increases the oxygen intake by your body.

Regular intake of BreatheBliss will make you feel young again, and you can easily climb stairs without stopping to catch your breath.

