Big Eyes Coin FAQs

Is Big Eyes Coin a scam?

No! The Big Eyes Development team have taken extra care to provide their community and investors peace of mind! They have been audited by Solidity Finance and have been KYC verified on CoinSniper.

It is arguably this which has given the Big Eyes presale such vigour lately with its presale breaking all expectations over recent days. Stage 3 of the presale is almost over in less than a week and with positive news coming from the project every day, now is the best time to buy Big Eyes.

What is the Presale Pricing Structure?

There are multiple stages to the Big Eyes Coin presale; each stage has its own static price. Once each stage has been successfully completed, the token value will increase meaning the purchasing power of 1 USDT, ETH or BNB goes down.

This presale mechanism rewards the earliest investors of the project, meaning that buying as early as possible is the best investment strategy for Big Eyes! If you had bought in its first presale stage, your investment would already be up over 50% by the time stage 4 of presale arrives! Don’t miss out!

What is Big Eyes trying to achieve?

Big Eyes Coin wants to bring wealth and fortune to its cute community. The team behind Big Eyes have placed a huge emphasis on the value of its community and is frequently rewarding its loyal cute-minded followers with crypto giveaways and competitions.

They have set up a 5% charity wallet to help ocean sanctuaries and have already given away $1000 to the Children’s charity - ACT International.

When will I get my Big Eyes Coins? I can't see them.

Once Big Eyes has launched following the end of its presale, you will be able to claim your tokens from the website, redeeming them straight to your wallet. While the coin is still in presale, you can check how many coins are registered to your wallet on the wallet connect portal .

Is Big Eyes Coin launching on a CEX (Centralised Exchange?)

Yes! The exact exchange is still to be announced, but the Big Eyes website says it is a tier 1 Centralised Exchange! This is hugely exciting for the project as Big Eyes will be granted access to a vast amount of liquidity and investment capital from this major listing.

The announcement has sparked rumours over which exchange it will be, many are hoping it will be Binance, the largest CEX of all. Regardless of the exchange, however, the launch day on any CEX will likely come with a huge amount of hype and explosive price action! Buy now to take advantage of that!

What is the Big Eyes Coin total supply?

200,000,000,000. Lots of tokens to go around, so get your hands on some now with the button below!

Is the Big Eyes community active?

Yes, absolutely. Big Eyes’ Telegram already has over 20,000 members and it is constantly buzzing with excitement and community questions. The team are extremely positive, swift on responses and the community itself even answers some of the questions now!

The community on Twitter is also extremely engaging with great responses to questions and competitions run by the team. There is also a 250k in Big Eyes Coins competition running on the Twitter and website; check them out now before the deadline closes soon!