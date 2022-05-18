3 Tokens To HODL For 2022 Bullrun: Ripple(XRP), Logarithmic Finance (LOG) And Litecoin (LTE)

Everyone is eagerly predicting the next cryptocurrency to soar in value, even more so now that the crypto market is showing huge signs of recovery following the recent terrible crashes that has swept through the market. With this in mind, is it time to rekindle your enthusiasm for cryptocurrency now that the markets are showing signs of recovery?

Litecoin (LTC), Logarithmic Finance (LOG) , and Ripple (XRP) are three of the exciting cryptos that could be the next big things. Let’s take a look at why you really should invest in these coins.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer digital currency that allows for near-instant, low-cost payments to anyone around the globe. Litecoin is a decentralized, open-source worldwide payment network with no single central authority. This decentralization, as with most cryptocurrencies, enables it to maintain trust, which is the backbone of blockchain innovation.

The network is secured with Mathematics while also allowing people to manage their own cash. Litecoin outperforms the leading math-based digital money in terms of transaction confirmation time and the efficiency of storage. Litecoin is a proven medium of commerce that complements Bitcoin, with a large industry following, trading volume, and liquidity.

The Litecoin blockchain can handle more transactions than that of Bitcoin (BTC). Because blocks are generated more frequently, the network can support more transactions in the future without requiring software changes.

As a result, merchants can expect to enjoy speedier confirmation times while still having the option of waiting for more confirmations when selling higher-ticket items.

Ripple (XRP)

The native cryptocurrency of the Ripple work, XRP is always listed in the top ten cryptocurrencies on the basis of its market capitalization. Its solutions are used for payment settlement, asset exchange, and remittance systems that work quite similar to SWIFT, an international money and security transfer service utilized by a network of banks and financial intermediaries. As opposed to Bitcoin, Ripple (XRP) is pre-mined and uses a simpler mining mechanism.

Ripple projects itself as a worldwide payments network provider, and its customer base is wide, consisting of large banks and financial institutions. Its goods utilize XRP to allow for fast currency conversion.

Ripple is seeing decent price gains in recent times despite recent sell-offs in numerous altcoins, and the tremendous optimism surrounding Ripple’s legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Despite the long-running lawsuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), many investors are bullish on the cryptocurrency, with Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse becoming increasingly optimistic that the business will win its case that has been going on for a long time.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG), which began operations in 2022, is a secure and non-custodial cross-chain environment that allows interested investors to generate funds on any blockchain network of their choice. Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), and Solana (SOL), are some of the blockchain networks available to investors for use. While the governance utility is called LOG.

The ERC 20 token of the Logarithmic Finance, will entitle holders to a variety of perks, some of which include high yield investment, staking rewards, governance rights, unique pool access, superior swap ratios, discounts, and other incentives.

The site is also planning exclusive NFT auctions for token holders. Innovators can get paid in any cryptocurrency or stable coin for their NFTs. The platform supports MetaMask at the moment but hopes to expand to include Coinbase Wallet, WalletConnect, and Portis in the future.

According to the creators, there will be 4 billion LOG tokens in circulation, but only 1.2 billion tokens will be available during the presale period, with the remaining tokens being burnt.

Since its pre-sale debut, the value of Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has increased by over 100%, which is huge and fantastic news for the company’s founders and investors alike.

