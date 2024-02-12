CSGOLuck is a relatively new online casino platform, and the question on everyone’s minds right now is “Is CSGOLuck legit?”. You can read through our review of CSGOLuck to find out everything you need to know about the platform. You can also find the CSGOLuck promo code HELLAGOOD right here, which will reward you with a 100% deposit bonus of free coins up to 200. Once you’re done, make sure to check out all the promotions available and CSGOLuck.com, you won’t want to miss out!
Latest CSGOLuck Promo Codes and Bonus Offers
Product
CSGOLuck Code
Bonus & Welcome Offer
CSGOLuck Promo Codes List
HELLAGOOD – Use this code to get yourself a 100% deposit bonus of up to 200 coins
You can use any CSGOLuck promo code to unlock some pretty neat bonuses and get free coins, but how do you use them? Stick with us while we take you through the steps.
How To Use CSGOLuck Promo Code?
You can cash in these any CSGOLuck promo code through these quick and simple steps:
Register on CSGOLuck.com by connecting it to your Steam or Google account, or sign up using your email
After verifying your account, go to Rewards and then Promotions
Enter the CSGOLuck promo code HELLAGOOD into the input field and click “Confirm”
Enjoy your reward of a 100% deposit bonus of up to 200 free coins
Benefits Of CSGOLuck Promo Codes
A CSGOLuck referral code and CSGOLuck promo code can be used to receive a variety of benefits, ranging from deposit bonuses to free coins. CSGOLuck regularly releases limited-time promo codes on its social media channels and other affiliated platforms, which can be used to get free skins, open free cases or gain exclusive entry into one of its events.
What Is The Difference Between Promo And Referral Codes On CSGOLuck?
A CSGOLuck Promo code and a CSGOLuck referral code are pretty close in nature. The only difference between the two is that you’ll only use a CSGOLuck referral code once while you’re signing up on the platform, but you can use different promo codes as long as they keep coming.
To get the CSGOLuck sign-up bonus, use the CSGOLUCK referral code HELLAGOOD upon registration. That way, you can get rewards such as deposit bonuses, free coins, and gift cards. Additionally, you can find promo codes for all sorts of rewards by following CSGOLuck on its social media platforms, regularly logging on to the website, or following CSGOLuck's affiliated partners.
CSGOLuck.com Casino Overview
CSGOLuck doesn’t boast a large selection of games, but it certainly has some crowd favorites. The platform's online casino is still in its infancy, so all you’ll find are some classics along with some niche casino games. That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun on there, especially with a CSGOLuck promo code that gives you such a lucrative deposit bonus.
Here are all the casino/gambling games you can play on CSGOLuck:
Slots
Coin Flip
Crash
Jack Pot
Case Opening
Case Battle
Mines
Wheel
Towers
Traditional CSGO gambling games such as Crash, Slots and Coin Flip work pretty well at CSGOLuck, and the off-meta modes are certainly ones to try.
Crash
Looking for a quick and exciting way to increase your skin collection? Well, on CSGOLuck, you have the opportunity to boost your winnings by placing wagers that can multiply by several factors if you’re lucky.
As you play Crash, you'll notice a graph showing the winning rate steadily rising. As long as the graph goes up, you’ll gain something. However, it's essential to note that the graph can crash suddenly, resulting in a loss. But don't worry, if you hit the right timing and withdraw your wager before the crash happens, you can win an increased pot based on the multiplier. It's all about timing! However, be aware that if you make the wrong prediction, you'll lose all the capital you wagered.
Slots
Slots are a new addition to the CSGOLuck casino games roster. Basically, you just have to place a wager and let the slot machine do the rest. The slot machines have pre-decided combinations which determine your reward. Some combinations give you huge multipliers on your wagers, some reward you with small profits, while some turn out to be complete duds.
There’s no secret to how to win, but slots are still a fantastic way to have fun and hopefully get lucky with your bets. The game mode is a fantastic way to earn some free coins, just make sure you don’t go overboard!
Case Battles
Have a couple of cases you can afford to wager? Case Battle lets you do just that by putting you up against other players or the website's bots. In Case Battle, both parties wager their weapon cases, and the person who unboxes the highest valued items wins the contents of both cases. You can play Case Battles with cases of any rarity, even the ones you win from your Daily or SuperCharged bonuses!
Coinflip
Coinflip is a lot like Case Battle, except that you leave your fate up to the outcome of a coin. Both you and your opponent wager similar valued items for a chance to win the entire stash. Before the round starts, either one of you gets to predict which side the coin will land on. If you predict right, you get to win all the items wagered. However, predicting the wrong outcome will result in you losing all the items you wagered, so proceed with caution!
Is CSGOLuck Legit?
Through our review, we’ve come to the conclusion that CSGOLuck is legitimate. All games of chance on the platform are Provably Fair, meaning that the outcomes are completely determined by RNG. Of course, unlucky streaks happen, but just because they stick out like a sore thumb doesn’t mean any malpractice was involved.
To add to that, thousands of customers have left positive reviews for the platform. CSGOLuck has a 4.9-star average rating on TrustPilot. Of course, it’s okay to be a little sceptical of newer websites, but CSGOLuck is an established, licensed platform and they came to stay.
Pros And Cons Of CSGOLuck.com
All online gambling platforms have their fair share of drawbacks, and CSGOLuck is no exception. Let’s take a look at their pros and cons so you can draft a better review of them.
Pros:
- 24/7 Customer Support
- Allows Crypto deposits
- Provably fair and licensed platform
- Free sign-up bonus
Cons:
- Limited deposit options
- Can only withdraw skins
- Multi-lingual support is not available
Main Promotions & Bonuses
Even though CSGOLuck is a relatively new platform, it’s got plenty of promotions for its new and returning customers:
Promotion:
- Welcome Bonus - Get a 100% deposit bonus and free coins by using the CSGOLuck promo code “HELLAGOOD” on signup
- Free Case
- Daily Cases
- Supercharged cases
- Deposit Boost - Get 10% extra coins (capped at 100) on your next deposit through cryptocurrency, cards, and gift cards.
Daily Cases
Daily Cases is a way for CSGOLuck to reward its loyal customers. Once you’ve bet a certain amount on the platform and levelled up to at least level 2, you can start opening daily cases for free and get some neat rewards in return. You might just unbox some high-value items
To open more valuable cases daily, you’ll have to wager more and more throughout your CSGOLuck journey. The highest rollers get to open the sweetest crates!
Supercharged
Supercharged is essentially for users on a hot streak. Players who bet a minimum amount get to go up the tiers, where they’ll earn the Supercharged status. There’s a Supercharged case for each level, and they all hold rewards that are way better than their Daily case counterparts.
The supercharged status only stays active for one case opening. After that, you need to meet the minimum deposit amount to get more Supercharged crates.
Customer Support
Since it’s a relatively new platform, CSGOLuck only has two main streams of customer support. You can send your queries via email at support@csgoluck.com, or submit a ticket through their discord. However, it's possible that there might be a delay in resolving your issue since CSGOLuck is fully staffed 24/7 as of yet.
Conclusion
CSGOLuck is undoubtedly one of the leading new gambling sites for CS:GO enthusiasts. With CSGO2 just around the corner, skins are only going to go up in value, and the team at CSGOLuck seems to understand that. It's clear that they’re actively working on transforming the scene and continually improving their platform.
One aspect that sets them apart from other CS:GO gambling platforms is their generous promotions. They provide some of the most valuable daily free cases alongside the expected welcome cases to newer users.
The games available on CSGOLuck are still in their infancy, but they’re still entertaining whilst ensuring fairness through their provably fair system. Moreover, the site boasts an impressive variety of deposit options, giving users plenty of choices. The only drawback that we could find was that you can’t withdraw cash through it, only CSGO skins.
FAQ:
Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.