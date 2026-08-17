Who Is Jashandeep Singh? Indian Man Deported From US After ‘Sexually Motivated Coercion’ Conviction

Indian national Jashandeep Singh was deported from the US on August 3, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
DHS said Singh had convictions for sexually motivated coercion involving force, burglary and theft.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE was stepping up arrests and deportations of people the administration considers dangerous.
Indian national Jashandeep Singh was deported from the United States on August 3, according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which named him among five foreign nationals removed from the country last week.
DHS identified Singh as an Indian national in an August 14 announcement but provided limited information about his immigration case. The agency did not disclose when he entered the US, his immigration status, when he was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), or where he was deported from and sent to.
Singh was the only Indian national among the five deportees highlighted by DHS. The others were nationals of Guatemala, Mexico and Chile.
Why Was Jashandeep Singh Deported?
According to DHS, Singh had convictions for sexually motivated coercion involving force, burglary and theft. The department described him as a “criminal illegal alien from India” in its announcement.
However, DHS did not provide further details about the underlying cases or explain when Singh's convictions took place. It also did not disclose his age, hometown in India or the circumstances that led to his removal.
The department said Singh was deported on August 3, 2026.
The limited information released by DHS means it is not immediately clear how long Singh had been in the US, what immigration proceedings he faced or how long he had been in ICE custody before his removal.
Who Were The Other Deportees?
Singh was among five foreign nationals whose deportations were highlighted by DHS.
Ramon Gregorio Herrera-Ruiz, a Guatemalan national deported on August 4, had convictions for homicide, three counts of driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence, according to DHS.
Jorge Martinez-Guerrero, a Mexican national deported on August 4, had convictions for negligent manslaughter and illegal re-entry.
Another Mexican national, Berta Montano Jimenez, was deported on August 6. DHS said she had convictions related to dealing in and manufacturing firearms without a licence.
Williams Alejandro Cortes Contreras, a Chilean national deported on August 4, had convictions for first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, the agency said.
What Did The DHS Secretary Say?
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE officers were working to arrest and remove immigrants whom the administration considers dangerous.
“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE work tirelessly to arrest and remove dangerous illegal aliens from our country,” Mullin said.
He said the latest deportations included people convicted of serious offences, including homicide, sexual assault and weapons-related crimes.
Mullin also linked the increase in deportations to the Trump administration's broader immigration policy, claiming that crime rates had fallen to historic lows as removals increased.
Singh's deportation comes amid the Trump administration's continued focus on removing undocumented immigrants and people with criminal convictions. However, the DHS announcement did not provide enough information to establish the full circumstances of Singh's immigration case beyond the convictions cited by the agency.