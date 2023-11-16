Political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Trinamool Congress (TMC), have submitted details of electoral bonds received and encashed to the Election Commission (EC), following a directive from the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on November 2. The EC instructed all parties to provide these details by 5 pm on November 15, and responses have been received from some parties, according to an anonymous senior EC official, according to media reports.

The BJP submitted year-wise details of electoral bonds received and encashed from March 2018 to September 30, 2023. The Congress, on the other hand, stated that it had not received any electoral bonds and reiterated its legal challenges to the electoral bond system. Sitaram Yechury, the secretary-general of the CPI(M), highlighted that their party has filed court challenges related to electoral bonds, and the case is currently under consideration.

Trinamool Congress emphasized its adherence to rules, with Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien stating that questions regarding electoral bonds should be directed to the BJP, which reportedly receives 80% of the funds.

In a November 3 order reiterating the court directive, the EC instructed political parties to provide details of donors against each bond, the amount of each bond, and specifics of the credit received, including the bank account particulars and the date of each credit. The EC is set to submit these details to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes by November 19, despite the deadline having passed.