PM Modi Announces Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams: What We Know So Far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free online coaching for competitive examinations during his 80th Independence Day address at the Red Fort.
The initiative aims to alleviate the massive financial burden of expensive private coaching classes on poor and middle-class families.
The government will introduce skilling courses to train one crore youth in artificial intelligence, building on the India AI Impact Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free online coaching for competitive examinations during his 80th Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15, 2026. The government will also introduce skilling courses to train one crore youth in artificial intelligence, expanding opportunities following the India AI Impact Summit held in February.
The announcement comes amid student protests in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. This scandal has intensified public scrutiny of the country's high-pressure examination system. Modi outlined these measures as essential steps to prepare the younger generation for future challenges while addressing immediate educational grievances.
Here is what we know about the program.
Relief From Coaching Financial Burden
The free coaching programme aims to save poor and middle-class families thousands of crores of rupees spent annually on private coaching. Modi said the pervasive coaching culture imposes a massive financial toll on families. Parents frequently feel compelled to enrol their children in expensive private classes due to the fear that they would otherwise fall behind their peers. This step could prove revolutionary in preparing students for competitive examinations.
Intense societal pressure pushes many students to relocate to major educational hubs. This migration adds heavy accommodation, food and travel expenses to their preparation costs. The new government initiative seeks to dismantle the nexus of coaching mafias by allowing aspirants to prepare effectively from home, remaining close to their families during this stressful period.
Study from Home Model
Authorities plan to use the country's digital public infrastructure and highly qualified educators to deliver these lessons. By capitalising on national technological networks and existing digital strengths, students can access preparation resources from home. This eliminates the need to move to major coaching centres.
However, executing this online model successfully demands solid logistical support. Students require dependable internet connectivity and high-quality teaching to compete. The system must also provide updated study materials, regular tests and effective doubt-resolution mechanisms to truly bridge the gap for poor students.
Technology And National Development
The prime minister outlined broader developmental objectives, placing a strong emphasis on digital advancement and national security. He positioned innovation as a central pillar of the nation's future growth strategy.
"Technology and innovation is the third strength of Saptadhara. This is the era of robotics, AI, quantum technology, space and data centres," Modi said. He cited UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure as examples of India's technological capabilities.
He announced a nationwide sports talent hunt designed to identify and nurture children aged five to 15 years across both rural and urban areas. The government is also implementing comprehensive civil defence reforms to counter emerging security threats.
"Today, I announce from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days," Modi said. He added that volunteers would be familiarised with modern systems and measures to protect citizens during crises.
Modi said that India's ambition of becoming a developed nation, or 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047 is closely linked to its youth, urging citizens to dream big and work collectively to turn those aspirations into reality.