National

Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Rajasthan

The incident occurred in Sainik Colony of the city on Tuesday night. Satendra Kumar slit his wife Rajni's throat when she and their three children were asleep. He also stabbed the victim in the neck and other body parts multiple times. He suspected Rajni was having an affair with another man, said Station House Officer, Sevar, Anil Jasoria.