Man Killed In Bokaro For Affair With Woman Of Another Community, 11 Arrested

A 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Jharkhand's Bokaro district for his relationship with a woman of another community, police said on Friday.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:25 pm

Some people of Dhawaiya village in Mahuatand were "unhappy" with Imraj Ansari's affair with the woman, they said.

"The unhappy villagers murdered him around 8 pm on Thursday," Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha told PTI.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, he said.

"We have deployed adequate police force at the village to avert any law and order problem," he added.

The couple was found together on Thursday evening in the Naxal-hit Mahuatand area by a group of villagers who were returning after immersion in Durga Puja idols, police said.

While the woman managed to escape, the irate villagers allegedly thrashed the man to death, they said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Bermo Satish Chandra Jha told PTI that a police patrol team that was nearby immediately reached the spot and rushed the man to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered against 21 people and a search is on for those yet to be arrested, police said.

(Inputs from PTI)

