How Soft Hindutva Politics Has Been Playing Out In South India

“They accuse us of being anti-Hindu. Are we not Hindus? My name is Siddarama. My name too has Bhagwan Ram’s name. We are the devotees of Lord Rama and Hanuman. … The real Hindu is one who loves all religions. You judge who the real Hindus are. Us or BJP leaders?” Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah – who had always publicly described himself as the original face of ‘Ahinda’ – had said in 2017 while addressing a public function. The public allegiance to Hinduism by him and other party leaders led many to claim that the Congress was peddling ‘soft Hindutva’ as an electoral strategy.