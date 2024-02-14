Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to file her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan, according to party sources.

This move signifies a significant transition for the 77-year-old veteran leader, marking her entry into the Upper House after a distinguished tenure spanning five terms as a Lok Sabha MP.

Accompanied by senior party leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, her son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi will head to Jaipur for the nomination filing.

Also, Sonia Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, has decided not to contest the next general elections. Having served five terms as a Lok Sabha MP since 1999, her move to Rajya Sabha symbolizes a transition in her political career.

With 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states retiring in April, the elections for these seats will be held on February 27, with the nomination deadline set for February 15. The Congress is well-positioned to secure one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, which will become vacant after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh completes his tenure in April.

Sonia Gandhi's entry into the Rajya Sabha follows in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was a member of the Upper House in the 1960s.

The decision not to contest from southern states like Telangana or Karnataka, where the party also has a strong presence, reflects the Congress's commitment to the Hindi heartland, as reported by news agency PTI.

Speculations abound regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential candidacy from Rae Bareli, following Sonia Gandhi's announcement to step aside from the constituency.