Column | What Works For Mumbai May Not Work For Varanasi: AGK Menon On Urban Planning Dilemma

There are two strong pedagogic reasons to focus on smaller settlements. First, it would challenge the quotidian perception that urbanisation is mainly the problem of larger cities. This is the legacy of colonial interests in controlling the larger settlements like the port cities and other primate towns in the hinterland and ignoring the significance of smaller, so-called ‘native’ settlements. The last census, for instance, showed that there was a huge surge in population in the smaller towns in India as well, and critically examining their problems could help urban planners to incubate new, more context-specific strategies of urban planning. The knowledge gained in the process will enrich the local disciplinary imagination. For instance, how did a historic/native city like Varanasi accommodate both the impact of industrialisation and the growth of its traditional craft traditions? Or, how did the textile industry of the small town of Tirupur spawn a global export ecosystem to achieve its growth, prosperity and better quality of life for its residents? There are myriads of similar narratives waiting to be discovered to enable urban planners to develop fresh theoretical propositions that would be more context-sensitive in order to deal with the local problems of urbanisation and urbanism.