Column | Choosing Growth Over Equality Is a False, Dangerous Choice for India: Thomas Piketty and Economists at WIL

In 1947, India won independence and soon established political democracy—one person, one vote. Nearly eight decades later, the economy that democracy was meant to serve looks, by one measure, less equal today than under colonial rule. Our recent research published in the World Bank Economic Review finds that India’s top one per cent income share reached 23.3 per cent in 2022–23, the highest since income tax records began in 1922, and higher than at the peak of the British Raj. The top one per cent now own roughly 40 per cent of the country’s wealth. India’s concentration of income at the top is among the most extreme in the world. The ‘Billionaire Raj’, headed by India’s modern bourgeoisie, is now more unequal than the British Raj headed by the colonialist forces.