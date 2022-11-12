Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Should Make Sukesh Chandrashekhar Its National President: Delhi CM Kejriwal

During a press conference, he said the BJP had brought Chandrashekhar in their fold as a star campaigner.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 12:54 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP should make conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the saffron party.

During a press conference, he said the BJP had brought Chandrashekhar in their fold as a star campaigner.

"The BJP demands my lie-detector test and even Sukesh Chandrshekhar makes the same demand. They speak the same language. He is fully trained to join the BJP now," Kejriwal said. 

The Delhi Chief Minister went on to add, "I have heard that Modiji's roadshows are not drawing crowds. They should bring Sukesh Chandrshekhar to those roadshows. He has so many stories of how he cheated people that the crowd will just come to watch and listen to his stories. In fact, he should be made the BJP'S national president."

Chandrashekhar has written multiple letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain of corruption and extortion.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Delhi Government Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Politics Political Criticism Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material