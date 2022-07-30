Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

670 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Assam

The toll remained unchanged at 6,668 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the second consecutive day. Another 1,347 patients have succumbed to comorbidities so far.

undefined
Covid-19 testing in Assam Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 10:24 am

Assam's Covid-19 tally rose to 7,38,426 on Saturday as 670 more people tested positive for the infection, 18 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said. The positivity rate was at 7.35 per cent as 9,112 samples were tested for Covid-19.

The state had logged 652 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent, on Friday. The toll remained unchanged at 6,668 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the second consecutive day. Another 1,347 patients have succumbed to comorbidities so far.

Related stories

Thane Records 100 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 774

Mumbai Sees 290 Covid-19 Cases, One death, 298 Recoveries

2,130 Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Karnataka

Dibrugarh reported the highest number of new cases at 63, followed by 45 in Lakhimpur and 44 each in Cachar and Sonitpur. 

The number of active cases rose marginally to 5,621 from 5,613 on the previous day, while 662 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,24,790 and the discharge rate at 98.15 per cent.

A total of 2.17 crore people have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, while 21.06 lakh people have been administered the booster dose. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases State Health Department Death Toll Unchanged Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Tests COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Keeping Mumbai Mills Alive: Why The Art of Resistance Must Master Time

Keeping Mumbai Mills Alive: Why The Art of Resistance Must Master Time

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate