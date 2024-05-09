The Ultimate May 2024 Altcoin Guide: 7 Must-Watch Cryptos This Month

Are you also waiting for the market to bounce back and the full effect of April’s BTC halving to take place?
Don’t worry, you’re not alone.
Even though we’ve seen some major drops over these past few weeks, it looks like the crypto market is finally starting to stabilize with Bitcoin breaking the red trend and hitting $63k again earlier this weekend.
But in this upcoming bull run, profits won’t come from the leading altcoins. Instead, analysts suggest we should focus on presale coins like Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAi ($WAI), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), 5thScape ($5SCAPE), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Let’s check out why this is the case.
7 Top Cryptos to Buy in May 2024 for the Biggest Bull Run Gains – Short Review
First, here’s a quick overview of the tokens we’ll be analyzing throughout the article.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – First Doge-Based Meme Project with the Ability to Travel to Multiple Blockchains
Sealana ($SEAL) – New “Direct-to-Wallet” Presale Meme Coin Inspired by the Iconic South Park Character
WienerAI ($WAI) – Upgradeable AI-Based Meme Token with High Staking Rewards
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Trending Learn2Earn Crypto Platform that Offers Trading Signals and Major Community Benefits to Early Investors
5thScape ($5SCAPE) – Number One Virtual Reality Platform in the Market with a Wide Range of P2E Games Available
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – Making Upgrades to the Already Popular $SPONGE Token for a Shot at Another Big Bull Run
Dogecoin ($DOGE) – Making Advancements with Tesla Payment Plans
7 Top Cryptos to Buy in May 2024 for the Biggest Bull Run Gains – Detailed Analysis
Now, let’s move on to our detailed analysis of each individual coin.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – First Doge-Based Meme Project with the Ability to Travel to Multiple Blockchains
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is a new and exciting crypto ICO that's capturing attention. What sets it apart are its Doge meme theme and its ability to work across multiple blockchain platforms.
$DOGEVERSE is compatible with six leading blockchains - Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, and Base. This compatibility is made possible through technologies like Portal Bridge and Wormhole, which help the token connect across different networks.
This feature is particularly beneficial for early token holders as it allows them to choose blockchains that offer lower costs and faster transactions.
The total number of $DOGEVERSE tokens is 200 billion, with 30 billion available during the current ICO phase. Currently, each token is priced at $0.00031. The ICO has quickly gained momentum, raising over $13 million in just a few weeks, aiming for a final goal of $17 million.
Furthermore, 10% of the total tokens are reserved for staking rewards. Investors can stake their $DOGEVERSE tokens using a secure smart contract to earn a solid annual yield as a way of making passive income.
After the ICO ends, another 5% of the tokens will be made available through exchanges. For more updates and detailed information, you can check out the Dogeverse whitepaper and join the Telegram channel.
Sealana ($SEAL) – New “Direct-to-Wallet” Presale Meme Coin Inspired by the Iconic South Park Character
Sealana ($SEAL) is a brand new meme crypto built on the Solana blockchain, just like many of this year’s top trending coins like Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Book of Meme.
Sealana introduces a character—a hefty, laid-back American Redneck seal—who dreams of striking it rich in the digital asset trading world and moving out of his mother's basement. This character draws inspiration from the "World of Warcraft Guy" in South Park.
Although Sealana's meme coin might not have practical utility, it's packed with humor and aims to entertain its audience.
Currently, Sealana is capitalizing on the enthusiasm for Solana-based meme coins, similar to recent successes like Solama and Popcat, which have seen significant financial returns.
To participate in the Sealana ICO, investors need to send SOL tokens to the crypto wallet address – DJ15ZYXqUNMYJ3hL7z4ciSaSFAw5cbos3YjGpdvwmF6c.
Once the transaction is processed, the $SEAL tokens will be deposited directly into your wallet. During this ICO phase, each SOL token exchanged will yield 6,900 $SEAL tokens.
In just a few days, this ICO has already raised over $250,000 and the momentum only continues to grow stronger.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Upgradeable AI-Based Meme Token with High Staking Rewards
WienerAI ($WAI) has quickly become one of the most talked-about new projects in the meme coin market, particularly noted for its dog-themed and unique AI-enhanced design.
Since its ICO launch, WienerAI has made significant achievements by rapidly raising over $1.1M in record time, a testament to the strong investor confidence in its potential for immediate market impact.
Currently, $WAI is available for just $0.000704, making it ideal for early investors to get involved before the price jumps and explodes after listings.
Investors have a chance to secure a substantial share of the token's supply, with 30% available during the ICO. Those who pass up this chance might find themselves paying a higher price once $WAI hits the exchanges.
What’s more, WienerAI is not just about potential market profits - it also offers staking opportunities. Token holders can earn returns by staking their $WAI, adding another layer of potential gain.
Given the existing excitement and the rapid influx of early investments, it wouldn't be surprising if WienerAI continues to draw significant funds in the following weeks and brings home massive profits after hitting exchanges.
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Trending Learn2Earn Crypto Platform that Offers Trading Signals and Major Community Benefits to Early Investors
99Bitcoins ($99BTC), a well-regarded crypto-learning platform with over 700,000 users, has evolved in 2024 into a tokenized learn-to-earn platform. This new format offers benefits such as staking rewards, access to exclusive community groups, and trading signals.
$99BTC has kicked off its presale campaign with 14.85 billion tokens available from a total supply of 99 billion. Currently, each token is priced at $0.00103.
Token holders gain access to VIP groups, allowing them to connect with peers and improve their understanding of cryptocurrencies in general. For those looking to make their first investments, 99Bitcoins also offers robust trading signals based on real-time analytics.
Another key feature of the platform is its comprehensive crypto education curriculum, ranging from basic to advanced levels. As members work through learning modules, complete assessments, and participate in quizzes, they earn $99BTC tokens as rewards.
Thanks to these attractive features, 99Bitcoins has enjoyed a strong start to its presale, raising over $1M in less than a month, with a goal to reach a hard cap of $11 million by the end of the presale.
5thScape ($5SCAPE) – Number One Virtual Reality Platform in the Market with a Wide Range of P2E Games Available
5thScape ($5SCAPE) is set to launch a new virtual reality online gaming ecosystem that promises to provide users with exclusive access to a variety of gameplay experiences and educational content. This hyper-realistic virtual world is designed to blend the real with the virtual, aiming to deliver an immersive gaming experience.
Token holders of $5SCAPE will enjoy complimentary basic access to an extensive library of games.
According to the whitepaper, the platform is planning to introduce five VR-based games. By Q2 2024, the platform will release its first VR game, 'Cage Conquest'. This game will put players in the world of MMA, allowing them to participate in intense training sessions and competitive online matches.
5thScape is also enhancing the gaming experience by providing access to a VR headset and a VR chair, , making the virtual experience as realistic as possible. Holding the $5SCAPE token grants lifetime access to the exciting VR content throughout the 5thScape universe.
Additionally, token holders will benefit from discounts on all 5thScape products. The total supply of $5SCAPE tokens is 5.21 billion, with 80% allocated for distribution across 12 presale rounds. Currently, the tokens are priced at $0.00215.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – Making Upgrades to the Already Popular $SPONGE Token for a Shot at another Big Bull Run
Building on the success of its predecessor, Sponge V2 emerges as a promising meme coin famous for its substantial growth history. Initially launched in early 2023, Sponge quickly soared, achieving 100x gains and securing spots on prestigious exchanges such as Gate, MEXC, and Poloniex.
Sponge V2 now introduces a Stake-to-Bridge mechanism, which allows a seamless transition from SPONGEV1 to SPONGEV2. In this model, SPONGEV1 tokens are staked, locked, and then exchanged for SPONGEV2 tokens, fostering long-term community investment and engagement.
An exciting development within the Sponge ecosystem is also the Sponge Racer P2E (play-to-earn) game, which uses SPONGEV2 tokens for in-game transactions and player earnings.
Sponge V2 aims to expand its reach by also securing listings on Tier-1 exchanges, including Binance and OKX.
Dogecoin ($DOGE) – Making Advancements with Tesla Payment Plans
Dogecoin has surged over 100% in value in the past year, with significant increases since late February 2024 even during the Sol-based meme coin surges.
Dogecoin is increasingly accepted for payments, both in the crypto market and the real world. Analysts predict substantial growth, especially if Elon Musk soon realizes the Tesla payment plans that include DOGE.
Conclusion
With the crypto market finally starting to break the red trend and BTC stabilizing at $63k for the past few days, it looks as though we’re ready to see another bull run in May.
As always, things will be changing rapidly and you’ll want to be ready when the bull run begins – not scrambling to capture profits once it’s already in motion.
Right now, you’re best options to make a profit in these next few weeks include Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAi ($WAI), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), 5thScape ($5SCAPE), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
If you want to be among the early investors when these projects explode, now is the ideal time to get in!