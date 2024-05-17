Improving Patient Outcomes Through Artificial Intelligence: Personalized Medicine

AI algorithms are increasingly employed in the analysis of medical data, such as electronic health records, medical images, and genomic information. These algorithms have been successfully used to interpret medical images, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), computed tomography (CT), and X-rays thanks to the ability to efficiently analyze humongous amounts of imaging data while simultaneously discovering patterns and abnormalities that would otherwise not have been detected by the human eye. The application of AI algorithms reduces the number of false negatives and false positives in the diagnosis of lung cancer, which leads to increased accuracy in the detection of cancerous nodules.