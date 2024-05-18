The Pinnacle Of Implant Dentistry: FMS Dental's Advanced Dental Implant Solutions

Assessment and Planning:

The implantologist conducts a comprehensive assessment of your oral health, including X-rays and scans to evaluate bone density and structure. A personalized treatment plan is devised to address your unique needs and objectives.

Implant Placement Surgery:

Under local anaesthesia, the implant is precisely positioned within the jawbone through a minimally invasive surgical procedure. This serves as the foundation upon which your new tooth will be anchored.

Osseointegration:

Over the ensuing weeks or months, the implant undergoes a process of osseointegration, during which it integrates with the surrounding bone tissue, ensuring stability and longevity.

Abutment Placement:

Once osseointegration is complete, a minor surgical procedure is performed to attach the abutment to the implant fixture, protruding above the gum line.

Prosthetic Restoration:

Finally, the custom-crafted prosthetic tooth or crown is securely attached to the abutment, meticulously crafted to match the shape, shade and contours of your natural teeth.

Can dental Implant be done to every patient?

The first and foremost step is to assess the availability and quality of the jaw bone with a CBCT scan. FMS, having an in-house CBCT scan of full face volume, does the first assessment of the bone volume and density to decide on whether or not dental implants are a possible treatment option. Sometimes, it needs advanced procedures like bone grafting etc. for accommodating dental implants. But in fewer situations, implants may not be possible.

