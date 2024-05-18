The Pinnacle Of Implant Dentistry: FMS Dental's Advanced Dental Implant Solutions

Dental implants have revolutionized modern dentistry, offering a permanent solution for replacing missing teeth. Dental implants are made from biocompatible materials such as titanium and zirconium that are surgically implanted into the jawbone, providing a sturdy foundation for prosthetic teeth. Unlike traditional dentures or bridges, implants mimic the natural tooth structure, including both the root and crown, resulting in a lifelike appearance and functionality. This innovative approach not only restores aesthetics but also preserves oral health by preventing bone loss and maintaining the integrity of surrounding teeth.
With proper care, dental implants can last a lifetime, making them a preferred choice for individuals seeking a durable and reliable tooth replacement option. As technology continues to advance, dental implant procedures have become more precise and efficient, offering patients enhanced comfort and quicker recovery times. Whether replacing a single tooth or restoring a full set of teeth, dental implants offer a transformative solution, restoring confidence and quality of life.
Dental implants come in various types, each designed to address specific dental needs and conditions:
Endosteal Implants: These are the most common type of dental implants, surgically inserted directly into the jawbone. Endosteal implants typically resemble small screws and serve as the foundation for artificial teeth.
Subperiosteal Implants: Unlike endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants are placed on top of the jawbone but beneath the gum tissue. This type of implant is suitable for patients with insufficient bone height or density to support traditional implants.
Zygomatic Implants: Zygomatic implants are an alternative for patients with severe bone loss in the upper jaw (atrophic maxilla) where traditional implants cannot be placed. These implants anchor into the zygomatic bone (cheek bone) rather than the jawbone, providing a stable foundation for prosthetic teeth.
Each type of dental implant offers unique advantages and considerations and the choice depends on factors such as the patient's oral health, bone structure, density & volume and treatment goals. Consulting an experienced and qualified Implantologist is essential to determine the most suitable implant protocol for individual needs. The journey towards a rejuvenated smile begins with a thorough consultation and examination by the implantologist. Once deemed a suitable candidate for dental implants, the procedure unfolds in several stages,
Assessment and Planning:
The implantologist conducts a comprehensive assessment of your oral health, including X-rays and scans to evaluate bone density and structure. A personalized treatment plan is devised to address your unique needs and objectives.
Implant Placement Surgery:
Under local anaesthesia, the implant is precisely positioned within the jawbone through a minimally invasive surgical procedure. This serves as the foundation upon which your new tooth will be anchored.
Osseointegration:
Over the ensuing weeks or months, the implant undergoes a process of osseointegration, during which it integrates with the surrounding bone tissue, ensuring stability and longevity.
Abutment Placement:
Once osseointegration is complete, a minor surgical procedure is performed to attach the abutment to the implant fixture, protruding above the gum line.
Prosthetic Restoration:
Finally, the custom-crafted prosthetic tooth or crown is securely attached to the abutment, meticulously crafted to match the shape, shade and contours of your natural teeth.
Can dental Implant be done to every patient?
The first and foremost step is to assess the availability and quality of the jaw bone with a CBCT scan. FMS, having an in-house CBCT scan of full face volume, does the first assessment of the bone volume and density to decide on whether or not dental implants are a possible treatment option. Sometimes, it needs advanced procedures like bone grafting etc. for accommodating dental implants. But in fewer situations, implants may not be possible.
