Niki Mehra, Leading Indian Fashion Influencer, Set to Make Cannes Debut

With an extensive portfolio of more than 500 brands in the fashion, beauty, luxury, and lifestyle sectors, she has firmly established herself as one of India’s leading fashion influencers. The spotlight has consistently found its way to Niki, from being the showstopper at New York Fashion Week to receiving accolades such as the Luxury Fashion Influencer Award and the Women Achiever’s award from leading platforms. She has even had the opportunity to interview global icons like Rihanna.