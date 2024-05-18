Hub4Business

Niki Mehra, Leading Indian Fashion Influencer, Set to Make Cannes Debut

Niki Mehra, one of India’s foremost fashion influencers, announced on social media that she is set to make her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is upon us, and from May 14 to May 25, 2024, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in the French Riviera will host hundreds of celebrities, influencers, and filmmakers.

Niki Mehra has long been a fashion inspiration to many young girls, and her journey can be described as a modern-day fairy tale of success. From gracing the prestigious TEDx stage to being honored with multiple awards for her influential voice and impactful presence, Niki has consistently pushed the boundaries of being a creator.

With an extensive portfolio of more than 500 brands in the fashion, beauty, luxury, and lifestyle sectors, she has firmly established herself as one of India’s leading fashion influencers. The spotlight has consistently found its way to Niki, from being the showstopper at New York Fashion Week to receiving accolades such as the Luxury Fashion Influencer Award and the Women Achiever’s award from leading platforms. She has even had the opportunity to interview global icons like Rihanna.

Niki Mehra has been recognized by esteemed platforms such as Business World, CNN, and Exhibit Magazine, and has been featured in Cosmopolitan, iDiva, Femina, and 98.3 radio FM.

For more information about Niki Mehra and her Cannes journey, visit her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nikimehra

