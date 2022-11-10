Ted's Woodworking Reviews - Real Woodworking Plans Or Waste Of Money

You've probably come across Ted's Woodworking if you enjoy woodworking and carpentry. It's one of the most complete sets of woodworking plans available and with extensive online advertising to assist you in creating quality projects on your own.

Over the years, Ted's library of woodworking "plans" has undoubtedly grown in popularity. On first look, the company's website, Ted's Woodworking, can turn you into a professional woodworker in no time.

After all, you can't go wrong investing just $67 to get16,000 outstanding detailed woodworking plans and a vast "treasure trove" of in-depth video training courses presented by Ted McGrath, the master craftsman himself.

Ted McGrath offers blueprints for his designs and step-by-step techniques to complete each woodworking project. Moreover, these woodworking plans are easy to follow, as Ted offers valuable techniques to turn your craft into a wonder.

Let's discuss these woodworking plans by Ted McGrath in more detail to give you a better idea of Teds Woodworking.

Teds 16,000 Woodworking Plans

Ted's Woodworking eBook has detailed instructions about woodworking projects. It quickly gives potential consumers access to an infinite amount of highly specific information. Consumers can up their woodworking skills by exploring various wood topics and projects and substantially expanding their skills through the woodworking guide.

Ted McGrath's credentials as the founder of Ted's Woodworking Plans have social media presence, and the program's blueprints are understandable, easy to follow, and well worth your money.

Let's look into Ted McGraths 16,000 woodworking blueprints and see what all the hype is about.

Design (Composition)

Whether you're a novice attempting to construct a stool or a table, or a professional carpenter working on a challenging job, Ted has a solution for you. Ted's Woodworking Guide has a plan for every type of person. Moreover, you don't need any experience to use Ted's Woodworking eBook. You may feel like a master woodworker as the instructions are very clear and precise.

The best part about Ted's Woodworking ebook is that you can set up your phone or tablet and work the job while watching the tutorial. Moreover, there are no additional costs as getting the eBook is a one-time measure. In addition, the eBook is convenient, and you can access it through your phone at any time or place.

Additionally, you can quickly access the programs as soon as you buy them. Once you subscribe, you get access to lessons and guidelines on utilizing the tools and additional tutorials to help you improve your abilities.

Ted's Woodworking Benefits

Ease of Using Ted's Woodworking eBook

Ted's Woodworking offers plenty of easy plans and projects for you to DIY. You gain access to thousands of creative designs, all of which are simple to follow and easy to sort. Additionally, there are categories depending on which room or place you need to design furniture. These plans include niches such as "the office," "the lawn," and others.

The website for locating video tutorials is also easy to use and navigate. For convenient reading, you may access it from your smartphone, iPad, laptop, or computer.

Instant Delivery and Customer Support

So, does the company leave you hanging after you buy their 16,000 plans PDF book? Ted's Woodworking offers instant access and reliable post-purchase support and assistance.

We appreciate this aspect of their business. You can contact any customer service rep on the website to get help from Ted's Woodworking program if you require it for any project. The company will also develop a custom design if it is unavailable in the existing book.

You can get a complete refund within 60 days of your order. They also provide a 100% money-back guarantee if you are unhappy with your purchase and find it less than adequate. The procedure involves sending a simple email explaining your problem, and that's that.

However, make sure you purchase the item from Ted's official website. You probably will not get your cash back if you buy from some online con artists peddling fake ideas for Ted's.

These unlicensed vendors may cause Ted's Woodworking's numerous poor web evaluations. In short, purchasing from the official website grants you a lifetime of access to the material.

Ted's Woodworking Price and Value For Money

The Ted's Woodworking program has a reasonable price of $67 with an option on the checkout page for everything on 2 DVDs. It's important to note that the combined value of all contents, bonuses included, is $297. In other words, you save more than four times the original cost and lifetime access to the entire ebook guide.

Free Bonus Materials with purchase are:

Bonus 1: DWG/CAD Plan Viewer

Bonus 2: Lifetime Access to 150 Premium Videos

Bonus 3: How To Start A Woodworking Business

Bonus 4: Complete Woodworking Guides

Teds Woodworking Guide comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee; unsatisfied customers can reach out by email at:

https://tedswoodsupport.com/ticket

Customers can find a few of the blueprints Ted uses by performing an online search; however, we found they do not come with the same detailed instructions, and the layouts, designs, and woodworking projects are original. Although some of these plans are available as a stock photo or a free plan, most of them are unique to Ted's guide.

In addition, most reviews and comments stating that Ted had stolen the blueprints are relatively old. So, we highly doubt there was any truth to the claims made; because it's still available online today, it isn't a hoax.

Pros

16,000 DIY woodworking tutorials available

Affordable

Tells which tools are required

Shows DIY projects with the help of minimal tools

Describes the basics of all the woodworking projects

Teds Woodworking FAQs

Q. Is Ted's Woodworking a Smart Purchase?

A. Some internet commenters have claimed that Ted's Woodworking plans are copies of material taken from numerous sites and combined into a massive digital "plans package." In other words, they claim Ted's Woodworking has committed violations.

We are unsure since we found some free plans online that resembled Ted's designs. However a chair is a chair, and a table is a table. And because it's still offered online today, and there's no proof of copied content, it's still on the market today. The product would have been taken off the market long ago if these rumors were true.

Q. Who should buy Ted's Woodworking plan?

A. Anyone who enjoys DIY crafts will find Ted's Woodworking useful. Moreover, this package is for users at all skill levels, with projects and designs having clear markings, such as "beginners," "medium," or "advanced." This is a decent set of blueprints, regardless of whether you've ever done any woodwork.

You can create a wide variety of things for your house, lawn, or office. In addition, this has a good set of designs to add to your collection if you occasionally work on DIY projects or experiment with carpentry.

Q. Will this help customers start a woodworking company?

A. Ted's Woodworking is terrific for anyone looking to start their own woodworking company. Although it won't help you find suppliers, file taxes, obtain licenses, manage your books, and run a firm, it will give you a ton of ideas to help make you beautiful furniture for neighbors, family and friends, and your spouse.

Moreover, this eBook will help you polish your skills as a carpenter and increase your existing skill set.

Q. Is there a money-back guarantee?

A. Customers can request a refund via email, explaining why they no longer want access to the tutorials. The company will return your money with no further questions. The blueprints are available for download in PDF format, so you could request a refund and likely get one while still having them downloaded. However, you won't be able to access the video tutorials.

But we don't think you will need a refund. Ted's Woodworking offers excellent value for money and has extremely useful plans.

Conclusion

The truth is that there are few recognized woodworking programs worthy of your time and money. Ted's Woodworking plans also contain woodworking videos and, as such, address most of your carpentry needs. Just learn at your own pace with step-by-step instructions, and don't rush into a new project.

Ted's Woodworking doesn't cost a lot while providing excellent value ; that is a lifetime of woodworking projects that can be passed down from one generation to the next.

