OneCricket On The Mission To Deliver Cricket Content - The ‘Gentleman’ Way

With the increasing toxicity around sports reporting and media, OneCricket prides itself on

the quality content they are publishing around the second most followed sport in the world

- Cricket!

OneCricket is the go-to platform for all things cricket. They believe in creating content that

is engaging and accessible to all. OneCricket covers not only what’s latest in cricket, but

also weaves stories with passion and reverence for the sport. With a vision of creating

stories and reporting news in the ‘Gentleman’s’ way, it envisions to bring back the old days

of unbiased and ethical way of reporting quality sports updates and hopes to build a

community of cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

OneCricket’s website www.cricket.one that went live in the mid of September has already

garnered over 4 Million+ website visits in the month of October and with the T20 World

Cup underway, OC is targeting to reach over 5 Million+ visits by the end of the World Cup.

According to OC’s COO Tarun Kumar, OneCricket’s android app has already reached 1.5

Million+ downloads and the users seem to like what OC is offering - clean and factual

content with some extraordinary featured (editorial) columns. OneCricket does not promote

yellow journalism in any form.

In a recently conducted Cricket Conclave that was organised by OneCricket featuring Vimal

Kumar - a veteran sports media reporter and presenter, OC worked with cricketers such as

Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta, Waqar Younis & Sanjay Bangar. The theme of the

conclave was “LOC” - Love of Cricket! It was organised before the IND-PAK clash at the

Asia Cup, reiterating the fact that OneCricket truly stands for what they believe in -

information & updates that promotes the game in the most ‘Gentleman’ way possible. The

conclave was a huge success with over a million views in all forms of media and a lot of

accredited sports & media houses covered the event.

OneCricket has also collaborated with 30+ prominent cricketers such as - Venketesh Iyer,

Jitesh Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Denesh Ramdin, Sarfaraz Khan to name a few. The

exclusive interviews are available on OneCricket’s YouTube Channel.

What is incredible about OneCricket is the fact that they stand by the principles of

presenting cricket in a way that it deserves to be presented and still have been able to

connect with the viewers and bring them to the website with high-quality and popular

content thus adding authenticity to the methodology of presenting featured and quality

content around sports.