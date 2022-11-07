OneCricket On The Mission To Deliver Cricket Content - The ‘Gentleman’ Way

With the increasing toxicity around sports reporting and media, OneCricket prides itself on
the quality content they are publishing around the second most followed sport in the world
- Cricket!
OneCricket is the go-to platform for all things cricket. They believe in creating content that
is engaging and accessible to all. OneCricket covers not only what’s latest in cricket, but
also weaves stories with passion and reverence for the sport. With a vision of creating
stories and reporting news in the ‘Gentleman’s’ way, it envisions to bring back the old days
of unbiased and ethical way of reporting quality sports updates and hopes to build a
community of cricket enthusiasts across the globe.
OneCricket’s website www.cricket.one that went live in the mid of September has already
garnered over 4 Million+ website visits in the month of October and with the T20 World
Cup underway, OC is targeting to reach over 5 Million+ visits by the end of the World Cup.
According to OC’s COO Tarun Kumar, OneCricket’s android app has already reached 1.5
Million+ downloads and the users seem to like what OC is offering - clean and factual
content with some extraordinary featured (editorial) columns. OneCricket does not promote
yellow journalism in any form.
In a recently conducted Cricket Conclave that was organised by OneCricket featuring Vimal
Kumar - a veteran sports media reporter and presenter, OC worked with cricketers such as
Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta, Waqar Younis & Sanjay Bangar. The theme of the
conclave was “LOC” - Love of Cricket! It was organised before the IND-PAK clash at the
Asia Cup, reiterating the fact that OneCricket truly stands for what they believe in -
information & updates that promotes the game in the most ‘Gentleman’ way possible. The
conclave was a huge success with over a million views in all forms of media and a lot of
accredited sports & media houses covered the event.
OneCricket has also collaborated with 30+ prominent cricketers such as - Venketesh Iyer,
Jitesh Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Denesh Ramdin, Sarfaraz Khan to name a few. The
exclusive interviews are available on OneCricket’s YouTube Channel.
What is incredible about OneCricket is the fact that they stand by the principles of
presenting cricket in a way that it deserves to be presented and still have been able to
connect with the viewers and bring them to the website with high-quality and popular
content thus adding authenticity to the methodology of presenting featured and quality
content around sports.