Grilla Grills Chimp Review: I Tried! My Experience on Grilla Grills Chimp Tailgater

Who doesn’t like family time? We all live such a fast paced life that even the tiniest moments spent with family become memories of a lifetime. And if there is any one particular activity that helps family bond more and make more memories then it has to be food, food, and food!

Everybody loves to eat and when you cook for the entire family the whole process brings a lot of joy and to watch your loved ones feast on what you have prepared for them with all that love is definitely heartwarming.

Of course, not everybody knows how to cook, right? If there is a solution that could solve this problem and make cooking also a family activity then it is the barbeque grills that pop up in our mind, isn’t it? Honestly, no garden or backyard can be complete without an outdoor barbeque or grill, right? The number one benefit of having an outdoor barbeque or grill is that it provides numerous opportunities for one to socialize and entertain family members as well as friends at home without bearing a heavy cost on your pocket. You can have countless family get-togethers or party with friends with just a grill in your backyard, you can enjoy drinks, cook up a plethora of delicious delights on the grill while you’re chatting and enjoying yourself.

You and your family members or gas can completely immerse themselves – Barbeque experience. A small barbeque in your backyard can be a great way to rekindle some old bonds or even make new connections. These are the perfect ways of making connections socially and are very important for your mental health as well. Human interactions help you enjoy life in a better way. And we cannot deny when people say Food always brings people closer together and sharing a meal by preparing it together is almost like a universal expression of love. If you are someone who has never owned a barbeque grill before, you might be spoilt for choices in the market. There are plenty of companies selling varieties of grills with different unique features that you might go bonkers over trying to choose your perfect one. This is where we would like to step in and introduce you to Grilla Grills Chimp, a unique portable pellet grill with excellent features that will help you make your first ever grilling experience worth it. Let us read and to understand what are the features that make Grilla Grills Chimp worth the investment and how does it make the best option for an outdoor grill in the market right now.

A Brief About Grilla Grills Chimp

The whole philosophy about Grilla Grills Chimp is to ensure that they sell more grills for less money and they are succeeding in doing this by eliminating the middlemen and opting for factory prices which the customers can directly purchase from them. As mentioned before, therefore several companies sell pellet grills and ensure that they are made of the highest quality in the market right now and we can strongly say that Grilla Grills Chimp is the top of the range if you are looking for a grill at a mid-range price.

The Chimp is a lighter and smaller version of the company's pellet smokers. It comes with a feature of folding legs which makes it a great portable option that is ideal for your barbeque evenings or nights not just at home but while you are on the road camping on the beach or in the forest, or for your neighborhood cook ups. What makes Grilla Grills Chimp a unique portable pellet smoker is that it is not made compromising on its build quality or specs, Grilla Grills Chimp ensures that it is made up of highend quality, finish, and features. Therefore, it is not just a portable smoker, one can consider it as a durable and a hard core grill which can be used regularly without any worry.

Construction Of Grilla Grills Chimp

The company has invested a lot of time and effort and money in ensuring that Grilla Grills Chimp product is made of high-quality irrespective of it being budget friendly. Grilla Grills Chimp is made up of heavy duty steel which comes with stainless steel components — this means to say that it will not fall apart after one use like the other cheap models in the market today at the same price. It is made up of three layers that protect the grill against weather damage. Its seams are welded and this ensures durability, all the exterior surfaces or powder coated so that they will not catch any rust or chalking round joints.

The company has ensured that they have used stainless steel only in the entire building which makes this grill more valuable and durable, and they have not opted for using the regular aluminum or cast-iron which can create issues after a few uses. We understand that the temperature in certain parts of the country can go all the way down to even 0°F and even at this temperature, Grilla Grills Chimp will ensure that it will serve us to medium for you to cook delicious food no matter what the season is or the temperatures. It also comes with a feature of fuel efficiency which helps you to keep those running calls as low as possible. And the fact that it is portable with folding legs, Grilla Grills Chimp design can be considered as an easy to use Grill where food memories with your family and friends.

Capacity Of Grilla Grills Chimp

Total cooking area that Grilla Grills Chimp provides is four 60 in.² which is divided into two racks — The bottom one having 340 square inches and the top one which is a bit smaller having 120 square inches.

The top rock can be removed if you’re cooking something large and needs that extra height. Or you could use a top rock to cook some vegetables along with the meat cooking at the bottom rock.

This grill can hold up to 15 pounds of pellets at a single time. This is quite generous considering that it is a portable model.

Smoking Performance

The grill comes with a PID controller that helps you gain control over keeping steady temperatures for a consistent and a clean cook on your meat. And this process will not produce much smoke as well.

On the other hand, a non- PID controller will make the temperature swing as much as between 20 to 30°F of your set target. And the smoker will start producing more smoke if it has to bring the cooking chamber temperature up again which means that the smoke flavor might get absorbed by the meat. But by choosing Grilla Grills Chimp, you will not have to worry about the smoke flavor as it comes with an Alpha Connect Controller which has both PID control and a SmokePro mode which ensures that your meat is cooked according to your taste preference. It helps you monitor temperatures.

Grilling Performance

Grilla Grills Chimp does a decent job when it comes to Grilling as it maxes out at 500°F. But always remember that this is indirect heat and the grates of the grill will heat up enough for creating a good sear mark on the meat but it is not like the grilling that happens over a charcoal open flame. One good thing is that Grilla Grills Chimp is cost-effective which means it runs at a slow and low temperature.

Pros Of Using Grilla Grills Chimp

One can start or stop the grill from anywhere with the help of wireless connection

Which helps to monitor temperatures, set probe, and also grill temperature alarm

You can have access to troubleshooting help if there is a hiccup wall using Grilla Grills Chimp

Comes with a unique TempTamper technology

All the belt components are made of stainless steel

Comes with a PID temperature controller and a SmokePro for added flavor control

Convection fan that helps in heat circulation

Foldable legs for portability

Safety features of shutting down when temperatures go too low or too high

Cons Of Using Grilla Grills Chimp

Emptying the pelleted hopper is difficult

It cannot be compared to charcoal grilling

Pricing, Shipping, Warranty, and Return Policy Of Grilla Grill Chimps

We recommend purchasing Grilla Grills Chimp from the official website only as you will have access to seasonal discounted prices. The MRP of Grilla Grills Chimp is $648.99 but currently it is being sold at a discounted price of $599.

Shipping is free across the US.

It also comes with a 2-years warranty.

In case of a defective or damaged Grilla Grills Chimp being delivered, a return is accepted within 30 days from the time of purchase.

The Final Conclusion

Grilla Grills Chimp is without a doubt, one of the ideal portable smokers out there in the market right now. Built completely using stainless steel components, and features like temperature control using wifi — the features are exceptional! Suitable for a barbecue or grill night at night or while you’re travelling, Grilla Grills Chimp is that ideal outdoor grill you must invest in.