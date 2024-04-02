Impact extends beyond my role, earning over 40 organizational awards, including the prestigious Tech Excellence Award. My expertise in AWS serverless technology is evident through published papers and certifications, reflecting my commitment to staying updated and sharing insights with the tech community. Have been nominated as a Top Finalist in the BOLD Awards V Design and Science categories for my technical papers on Decoding Lambda API Architectures and Optimizing AWS Lambda Cold Starts Through priming: A Technical Exploration. These papers explore serverless computing intricacies. See evidence on the BOLD Awards V Winners and Finalists page.