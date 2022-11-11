Best Ways To Clean Out Your System In 24 Hours (Walmart Detox Kits Warning)

Can you buy a detox kit at Walmart that is capable of passing a drug test? Plenty of people search to find out, and in this complete guide, I’m going to give you the answer.

I’m going to talk to you about the best ways to clean out your system in 24 hours or less. If that means Walmart purchases locally, online, or has get something more specialist, well, that’s the choice we are going to discuss.

I will cover THC detox kits of all types, as well as things to use for other types of drugs.

I’ll talk about detox drinks, synthetic urine, and detox pill courses, and compare them to give you a better idea of what will work best for the situation you are in.

How Drug Tests Work & Can You Be Clean Naturally?

It’s perfectly possible to clean yourself out to pass a drug test as long as you haven’t taken any drugs in the past few days and are a light user.

If it’s THC (cannabis), and you are a regular daily smoker though, it could be two, three, or even four weeks of not smoking before you get clean. That’s because cannabis metabolites are shaped differently and cling to fat cells in the body for longer.

For drugs like meth, if you take them once or twice per week at a moderate dose, they will usually be undetectable in urine in about five days.

When you go for a drug test, the following things happen:

It has to be submitted within the correct temperature range to be a valid sample.

Within a few minutes, the sample has checked the temperature, and it’s checked for validity. The dipstick test is done which can pick up signals of an adulterated sample, or one that contain something which can mask drug toxins.

If it’s valid it will go through an immunoassay test. If there is a suspicion about it could go to a full gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis.

Is It Possible To Clean Out Your System In 24 Hours Or Less?

Having just told you all that, let’s answer the key question you want to know: How to get weed out of your system fast, possibly within 24 hours. Unfortunately, unless you are almost free of drug toxins, as I’ve shown above, you are going to still have some in your body and they will be detected.

So it’s not possible to clean out your system in 24 hours or less. Nothing from Walmart or anywhere else is going to do that. Not even specialist products.

Nothing on earth can draw out all the drug toxins from every cell in your body and spit them out. Not even if you used some sort of total body dialysis machine, and not even if you had a complete blood transfusion.

That means you’re looking at the following strategies:

Submit a fake sample and avoid your own completely

Mask the toxins for a few hours

Accelerate getting naturally clean (you’ll need several days)

The Best Ways To Pass A Drug Test

Now you understand the best strategies, let’s discuss them in more detail.

1. Synthetic Urine

The absolute best way to pass a drug test is to use high-quality synthetic urine. Not someone else’s, but fake urine that is been specially constructed to fool drug testing. As most drug testing is unsupervised, it’s easy to smuggle in and submit a fake sample. But it does have to be high quality.

You cannot buy synthetic urine at Walmart. For a start, it’s not legal, and I don’t think they would even if it were legal. It’s not a detox kit Walmart sells.

Three brands of fake urine I recommend are (in order of complexity):

Quick Luck

Sub Solution

Quick Fix

Quick Luck is the best option, it’s $100, so very expensive. However, it contains 14 chemicals found in urine so is very complex and will pass validity testing. Quick Luck is also a liquid so it’s premixed and ready to use.

Sub Solution is made by the same company, and it is almost exactly the same formula. But unlike quick luck, it’s a powder. You have to hydrate it with filtered water to use it. That’s the only additional step though.

Quick Luck and Sub Solution both use heat activator powder rather than a heatpad. You tap a little in just before you submit the sample (while you are outside the building), gently shake it until it vanishes and the sample clears, and then you watch the temperature rise. Keep doing this until the temperature has risen as close to 100°F, without going over. You can purchase both Sub Solution and Quick Luck from their official webshop.

If you’re on a budget, or you not that bothered about the test, then Quick Fix is an affordable alternative. It’s very basic in the formula, but does contain urea and uric acid, and will pass basic validity checks.

It’s only $40, so far cheaper than even sub solution at $85. However, you get what you pay for.

Quick Fix also uses a heatpad. It’s a good one, but it’s still variable. There is a higher failure rate change them with the heat activator powder because you have to activate it in advance and keep the sample within the correct temperature range until you submit it.

2. Accelerated Natural Detox (Detox Pills)

If you want to get clean so you don’t have to worry at all then doing a detox to be genuinely clean is the best way to go. The problem is that that takes days, and often weeks. You certainly can’t get weed out of your system unless you have incredibly light levels of metabolites in your body.

Even if you’re taking drugs a couple of times a week at reasonable doses then you are going to take a week to get clean at least. But you can do accelerated natural detox, where you detox naturally and take detox pills to speed up the removal of toxins.

The principles a natural detox are:

Eat small and lean meals

Drink plenty of fluids

Cut out most fluids other than water

Cut out all toxins

Don’t drink alcohol

Exercise and sweat daily

Rest and sleep plenty

That will allow your body to work at its maximum to remove toxins from the body. However, it’s not going to accelerate that process past what can be achieved that maximum natural speed.

So what you’ll do is use Toxin Rid pills. They do course lengths from a single day all the way through to 10 days, and you can add additional days to the course length you buy if you want more. Toxin Rid is not available on Amazon and similar marketplaces, always buy it straight from the manufacturer.

The one, two, three day courses are really designed for people who want to remove as many toxins as possible before using a detox drink on the day of the test the mask the rest.

The four, five, six day courses of toxin rid of the people with light levels of toxin exposure who have that amount of time to get clean.

The seven and 10 day courses other people with very high levels of toxin exposure who have up to 10 days to get clean.

These pills will half the amount of time it would take to get clean naturally. The 10 day courses are the best if you are a heavy weed smoker, but it shouldn’t take 10 days to get clean because of this halving of the time.

When I did this, I was testing negative after six days. They completed the 10 days but started to test negative from the sixth.

3. Detox Drinks

Detox drinks do not remove toxins from the body permanently. All they do is flush out the ones that are currently moving into and through your bladder.

At the same time that they accelerate the flushing out of toxins better than water can, they also flood the body with things found in urine. Because so much hits your system, some is passed through as waste, appearing in your urine in a natural balance.

So it’s a masking agent. It flushes you out and keeps you looking natural. But, and this is the vital bit, soon as fresh toxins work their way through your kidneys, they will appear in your urine again.

Detox drinks are therefore a temporary solution that can keep you clean for three or four hours so you can submit a clean sample.

If you have really high levels of drug toxin exposure, it could only be a couple of hours. You’ll need to do a 24-hour detox at least, preferably two days, before your test as well, and accelerated with detox pills like toxin rid if you can get your hands on them.

Rescue Cleanse and Mega Clean are the two brands of detox drinks I would recommend. They’ve been around for years, and are definitely powerful enough to flush out the toxins better than water, and flood the body with things found in urine to keep it appearing natural.

Just make sure you get to the test center as soon after you have completed the process of using them so that you don’t get caught out with stray toxins working their way back in before you have.

Detox Drinks At Walmart: What Are Your Options?

When it comes to buying detox drinks at Walmart, you don’t actually have many options at all. Let me clarify that. There are tons of options for buying detox drinks. However, most of them are absolute junk.

These are the primary brands of detox drinks you can get at Walmart that most people have heard of:

The Stuff

QCarbo (16 & 32)

Stinger Detox

Ultra Eliminex

Rely Detox

All of those detox drinks are well-known, and you’ll find a ton of stuff online telling you that they will work to pass a drug test.

In my experience, in my testing with home drug test kits, they simply do not work.

The only exception to that is Ultra Eliminex. It really did work and was one of the most potent formulas. However, I noticed an uptick in people saying they had failed. It appears they changed the recipe for Ultra Eliminex. But it’s still the second-best option.

The only genuinely good quality detox drink Walmart sell is Mega clean. But it’s not as effective as buying it from Test Clear because they bundle in a one day detox pill course free.

Detox Pills: Detox Kit Walmart Options?

It’s the same deal with detox kit pills from Walmart. It doesn’t matter if they are billed as a Walmart THC detox (which is a big scam because no detox kit on earth can target a single type of metabolite effectively) whatever, they are poor quality.

Most are designed for everyday detoxification, not to get rid of drug toxins. So you shouldn’t be looking at getting detox pills from Walmart.

The Best Places To Buy High-Quality THC Detox Products

There simply are no ways to clean out your system in 24 hours or less at Walmart. The stuff they sell (pills and drinks) is poor quality.

If you want good quality detox drinks then these are the best options:

Mega Clean (including 24-hour detox pill course) from Test Clear

Rescue Cleanse (the best detox drink) from Test Negative

For detox pills, there’s only one course you should be looking at. That’s toxin rid. They sell course lengths from a single day all the way through to 10 day courses.

The one, two, and three day courses are ideal for partial detoxification before using a good quality detox drink to mask the rest on the day of your test. Because you can’t physically clean your system out in 24 hours, you are masking the toxins really.

Synthetic urine is the best way of doing this. That way, you are not exposing your own toxins at all.Sub-solution is definitely the brand you should be looking at. Highly complex, and even looks and froths like urine.

Plus, sub solution uses heat activator powder rather than a heatpad. That gives you close control over the temperature right up to the point at which you submit it. That’s a crucial point and something you really need to pay for.

Both Sub Solution and Quick Luck can be purchased from Test Negative at the best available price.