Review Of ‘Muslin: The Cloth That Clothed Empires’

In Muslin: The Cloth That Clothed Empires (Niyogi Books), Sonia Ashmore outlines the history of this textile, from Bengal’s weaving centres to the markets and courts of the world. Drawing on the resources of the Victoria and Albert Museum, she explores the expertise behind muslin as well as the trade, colonial power and changing fashions that shaped its fortunes. A wealth of visuals augments the history. Rare examples of muslin and jamdani textiles showcase the skill of the spinners, weavers and embroiderers who made them. Some pieces are remarkable for their fineness, while others stand out for their intricate patterns and ornamentation. The textiles bring this history to life, allowing readers to appreciate the artistry for themselves.